US envoy says Russia’s concerns are understandable
(MENAFN) In a recent interview, a US presidential envoy acknowledged that Russia’s apprehensions about NATO’s expansion are understandable. When asked about reports suggesting that Russia seeks a formal promise from NATO leaders to halt any further enlargement—particularly the inclusion of Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia—he responded affirmatively.
He stated, “It’s a fair concern and we’ve said that repeatedly … that to us Ukraine coming into NATO is not on the table.” He further emphasized that the United States is prepared to consider a comprehensive freeze on NATO’s expansion near Russian borders, though such a decision would require approval at the highest levels of government.
Historically, at the conclusion of the Cold War, top US officials assured Soviet leaders that NATO would not advance eastward as part of negotiations supporting German reunification. Since then, Russia has pointed to NATO’s growth toward its borders as a betrayal of those commitments.
The push by NATO to bring Ukraine into the alliance is viewed as a major catalyst for the ongoing tensions with Russia. In 2021, Russia proposed a diplomatic initiative aimed at reducing conflict risks, but Western countries insisted that NATO’s open-door policy remained firm, describing Ukraine’s accession as “irreversible.”
Russia is planning another round of talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, where both sides are expected to present draft agreements concerning future peace efforts, including a potential conditional ceasefire. However, Ukrainian officials have voiced dissatisfaction over not receiving Russia’s draft document beforehand, raising the possibility they might skip the negotiations.
