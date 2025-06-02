403
Merz Urges Increased Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reached out to Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone conversation, urging him to permit greater humanitarian assistance into the war-torn Gaza Strip, according to government spokesman Stefan Kornelius in a statement released on Monday.
Merz “expressed his hope for a speedy agreement on the release of the hostages and a ceasefire.”
Simultaneously, he stressed the “urgent need to immediately allow sufficient humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and ensure its safe distribution to the civilian population,” Kornelius added.
Furthermore, the chancellor “reiterated that the German government continues to view a negotiated two-state solution as the best opportunity to enable Israelis and Palestinians to live together peacefully,” highlighting Germany’s ongoing diplomatic stance.
Both Chancellor Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul have recently adopted a firmer approach toward the Israeli administration, criticizing Tel Aviv for failing to uphold its commitment to provide supplies to the Palestinian civilian population through the newly established Israeli-American aid distribution channel that began operations on May 25.
In a strong rebuke last week, Wadephul condemned Israel’s Gaza policies, underscoring that blocking food and medical aid to Palestinian civilians is “unacceptable” and constitutes a breach of international humanitarian law.
During his remarks at the WDR European Forum in Berlin, Wadephul conveyed Germany’s profound concern about the dire conditions in Gaza and described the ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at convincing the Israeli government to increase humanitarian deliveries to the Palestinian people.
Germany has traditionally been a firm ally of Israel, with its leaders frequently highlighting the country’s historical obligation to Israel, rooted in the atrocities committed against Jews during World War II under the Nazi regime.
