Boulder Courthouse Violent Assault Injures Five, Suspect Arrested
(MENAFN) Authorities have arrested a suspect following a violent assault Sunday afternoon that left several people injured outside the Boulder County Courthouse.
Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said during a press briefing that emergency services began receiving multiple calls around 1:26 p.m. local time (1926 GMT), reporting an incident near the historic courthouse in downtown Boulder.
Responding officers arrived to find multiple victims suffering from burns and other injuries.
According to a representative from Run For Their Lives—a group that organizes weekly walks to advocate for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza—five individuals were burned in the attack. The spokesperson, speaking to a local outlet, said the group had arrived near 13th and Pearl Streets when a man confronted them holding several bottles.
The man allegedly threw the bottles, setting five people on fire. One woman was severely burned and had to roll on the ground to put out the flames, the group’s organizer told the news outlet.
In a statement posted on social media, FBI Director Kash Patel said, "We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado." He continued, "Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available."
Chief Redfearn denounced the incident, calling it "unacceptable," but cautioned that it was premature to determine a motive.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis also addressed the attack in a statement on X: "I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror," adding, "Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable."
An active investigation is underway, with federal and local agencies collaborating to determine the nature and motivation behind the assault.
