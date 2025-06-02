403
Tasmania Police Launch Probe After Man’s Body Discovered in Bin
(MENAFN) Authorities in Tasmania have initiated an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in a large industrial garbage container.
Tasmania Police reported on Monday that the deceased, a 45-year-old male, was found at approximately 9 a.m. inside a waste bin located at a business premises in Bellerive, a suburb near Hobart, the state capital.
During a Monday afternoon press briefing, Detective Inspector David Gill revealed that the cause of death remains unknown. The man, who had been homeless for around two months, was a familiar presence in the area and was last seen alive by his children on Saturday night.
Police are currently reconstructing the man’s activities from Saturday evening onward and are examining CCTV footage from nearby locations to gather more information.
