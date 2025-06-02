403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Musk denies allegations of abusing drugs
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has firmly rejected recent claims suggesting that he engaged in heavy drug use during his involvement in the 2024 presidential campaign of Donald Trump. These accusations were presented in a report that detailed what it described as Musk’s extensive consumption of controlled substances during that period.
According to the report released on Friday, the businessman’s drug use was said to be “far more intense than previously known.” In response, Musk went to social media platform X on Saturday to categorically deny the allegations. He stated, “Also, to be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off.”
He further clarified that he had experimented with prescription ketamine several years ago, information he had previously made public. Musk explained, “This [is] not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then,” emphasizing that his usage was limited and in the past.
The report claimed that Musk’s ketamine intake was so frequent it caused damage to his bladder, a known side effect of prolonged use. It also asserted that he consumed ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, carrying a daily assortment of about 20 pills, which reportedly included the stimulant Adderall.
While the report was unclear on whether Musk was using drugs at the time he took a government role as head of a federal agency aimed at reducing bureaucracy, known as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), as it highlighted that during his tenure, Musk displayed erratic conduct. This included insulting fellow cabinet members and performing a contentious gesture perceived by some as resembling a Nazi salute.
Musk announced his resignation from the government position on Thursday, expressing gratitude for the chance to cut down wasteful spending and indicating that DOGE would continue its mission despite his departure.
Donald Trump remarked that Musk was not truly stepping away and expected him to be involved intermittently. This announcement came amid reports suggesting friction between Musk and other administration officials.
Earlier reports mentioned Musk’s disagreements with high-ranking officials, including the Secretary of State and the Transportation Secretary, over personnel decisions and regulatory matters.
Additionally, Musk recently voiced dissatisfaction with Trump’s spending bill, criticizing it for increasing the deficit and undermining the goals of the agency he once led.
According to the report released on Friday, the businessman’s drug use was said to be “far more intense than previously known.” In response, Musk went to social media platform X on Saturday to categorically deny the allegations. He stated, “Also, to be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off.”
He further clarified that he had experimented with prescription ketamine several years ago, information he had previously made public. Musk explained, “This [is] not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then,” emphasizing that his usage was limited and in the past.
The report claimed that Musk’s ketamine intake was so frequent it caused damage to his bladder, a known side effect of prolonged use. It also asserted that he consumed ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, carrying a daily assortment of about 20 pills, which reportedly included the stimulant Adderall.
While the report was unclear on whether Musk was using drugs at the time he took a government role as head of a federal agency aimed at reducing bureaucracy, known as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), as it highlighted that during his tenure, Musk displayed erratic conduct. This included insulting fellow cabinet members and performing a contentious gesture perceived by some as resembling a Nazi salute.
Musk announced his resignation from the government position on Thursday, expressing gratitude for the chance to cut down wasteful spending and indicating that DOGE would continue its mission despite his departure.
Donald Trump remarked that Musk was not truly stepping away and expected him to be involved intermittently. This announcement came amid reports suggesting friction between Musk and other administration officials.
Earlier reports mentioned Musk’s disagreements with high-ranking officials, including the Secretary of State and the Transportation Secretary, over personnel decisions and regulatory matters.
Additionally, Musk recently voiced dissatisfaction with Trump’s spending bill, criticizing it for increasing the deficit and undermining the goals of the agency he once led.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment