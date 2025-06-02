403
Iran rejects unrealistic US nuclear deal
(MENAFN) An Iranian insider familiar with the ongoing nuclear negotiations described the latest US proposal as unacceptable, emphasizing that Washington’s terms are disconnected from reality. Following five phases of talks brokered by Oman, the United States sent a formal letter to Tehran outlining its conditions for a new nuclear agreement.
According to this source, Iran regards the US written offer as “extremely far from what could possibly be regarded as a fair and realistic basis for a likely compromise.” The same individual expressed disappointment, characterizing the document as a “fanciful, one-sided text that is so out of touch with reality.”
The U.S. administration conveyed that its Middle East envoy delivered “a detailed and acceptable proposal” to the Iranian government, reiterating the firm stance that “Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb,” as affirmed by a White House spokesperson.
In response, Iran’s foreign minister pledged that Tehran’s reply would be “in line with the principles, national interests, and rights of the people of Iran.” Earlier, Leader Trump had demanded a “total dismantlement” of Iran’s nuclear program, insisting that uranium enrichment should not be permitted even for civilian purposes. Iranian officials rejected this demand, insisting that the United States must lift all sanctions and respect “Iran’s nuclear rights, including enrichment.”
During his initial presidential term, Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal endorsed by the United Nations, accusing Iran of covert violations. He then reinstated sanctions under a “maximum pressure” campaign. While Iran denied breaking the 2015 agreement at the time, it has since escalated its uranium enrichment activities.
