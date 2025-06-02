403
Sudan’s New Premier Reveals Plans to Reinstate Security, Unity
(MENAFN) Sudan’s newly appointed Prime Minister, Kamil Idris, declared on Sunday that his administration’s foremost goals include securing national stability and reinstating the government’s control across the country.
In his inaugural address on a state-run broadcaster, Idris emphasized the urgency of comprehensive national recovery, championing a Sudanese-led inclusive dialogue while firmly rejecting divisive regionalism and racism.
He also committed to bolstering Sudan’s diplomatic ties, especially with nations in the Arab and African regions, and called on the international community to actively back the country’s reconstruction initiatives.
Osman Mirghani, editor-in-chief of the Sudanese daily Al-Tayyar, stated to a news outlet, "The prime minister's first speech contained intelligent signals, particularly his commitment to an inclusive Sudanese-led dialogue. If he succeeds in delivering on that, it would mark the first step toward success."
Mirghani further emphasized that the government should prioritize achieving a comprehensive political settlement, designing a robust economic agenda, and initiating talks with countries allegedly supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Idris took the oath of office on Saturday, in a ceremony led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council and commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).
His appointment was officially confirmed on May 19 via a constitutional decree from Burhan, a move welcomed by major international bodies including the United Nations, the African Union, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.
Sudan continues to endure a brutal conflict between the SAF and the RSF, which broke out in April 2023, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths and forcing millions to flee their homes, both within Sudan and across its borders—exacerbating the already severe humanitarian crisis.
