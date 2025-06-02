Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Accuses US of Undermining Trade Consensus

China Accuses US of Undermining Trade Consensus


2025-06-02 02:05:53
(MENAFN) China accused the United States on Monday of significantly weakening the agreement made during recent economic and trade discussions in Geneva, which aimed to resolve Washington's so-called "reciprocal" tariffs issue.

A representative from China’s Ministry of Commerce dismissed recent American allegations that Beijing had breached the consensus reached in the China-US talks held in May.

Instead, the spokesperson attributed similar blame to Washington, as reported by the media.

China stated that it had either canceled or paused relevant tariff and non-tariff actions targeting the US "reciprocal tariffs" in line with the agreement achieved during the negotiations.

On the other hand, the spokesperson pointed out that after the talks, the US introduced several "discriminatory" measures against China.

These included releasing export control guidelines for artificial intelligence (AI) chips, stopping the sale of chip design software—electronic design automation (EDA)—to China, and announcing visa cancellations for Chinese students.

"China, with a responsible attitude, has earnestly addressed, strictly implemented, and actively upheld the consensus of the economic and trade talks in Geneva.

China's commitment to safeguarding its rights is resolute, and its implementation of the consensus reflects integrity," the spokesperson asserted.

The Commerce Ministry further stated, "These actions seriously violate the consensus reached during the Jan. 17 phone call between the two heads of state, severely undermine the existing consensus of the Geneva economic and trade talks, and significantly harm China's legitimate rights and interests."

MENAFN02062025000045017167ID1109623491

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search