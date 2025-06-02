403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Accuses US of Undermining Trade Consensus
(MENAFN) China accused the United States on Monday of significantly weakening the agreement made during recent economic and trade discussions in Geneva, which aimed to resolve Washington's so-called "reciprocal" tariffs issue.
A representative from China’s Ministry of Commerce dismissed recent American allegations that Beijing had breached the consensus reached in the China-US talks held in May.
Instead, the spokesperson attributed similar blame to Washington, as reported by the media.
China stated that it had either canceled or paused relevant tariff and non-tariff actions targeting the US "reciprocal tariffs" in line with the agreement achieved during the negotiations.
On the other hand, the spokesperson pointed out that after the talks, the US introduced several "discriminatory" measures against China.
These included releasing export control guidelines for artificial intelligence (AI) chips, stopping the sale of chip design software—electronic design automation (EDA)—to China, and announcing visa cancellations for Chinese students.
"China, with a responsible attitude, has earnestly addressed, strictly implemented, and actively upheld the consensus of the economic and trade talks in Geneva.
China's commitment to safeguarding its rights is resolute, and its implementation of the consensus reflects integrity," the spokesperson asserted.
The Commerce Ministry further stated, "These actions seriously violate the consensus reached during the Jan. 17 phone call between the two heads of state, severely undermine the existing consensus of the Geneva economic and trade talks, and significantly harm China's legitimate rights and interests."
A representative from China’s Ministry of Commerce dismissed recent American allegations that Beijing had breached the consensus reached in the China-US talks held in May.
Instead, the spokesperson attributed similar blame to Washington, as reported by the media.
China stated that it had either canceled or paused relevant tariff and non-tariff actions targeting the US "reciprocal tariffs" in line with the agreement achieved during the negotiations.
On the other hand, the spokesperson pointed out that after the talks, the US introduced several "discriminatory" measures against China.
These included releasing export control guidelines for artificial intelligence (AI) chips, stopping the sale of chip design software—electronic design automation (EDA)—to China, and announcing visa cancellations for Chinese students.
"China, with a responsible attitude, has earnestly addressed, strictly implemented, and actively upheld the consensus of the economic and trade talks in Geneva.
China's commitment to safeguarding its rights is resolute, and its implementation of the consensus reflects integrity," the spokesperson asserted.
The Commerce Ministry further stated, "These actions seriously violate the consensus reached during the Jan. 17 phone call between the two heads of state, severely undermine the existing consensus of the Geneva economic and trade talks, and significantly harm China's legitimate rights and interests."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment