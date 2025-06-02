403
'Housefull 5' Cast Net Worth: Whose The Richest Actor Among Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Others
The multi-star comedy film 'Housefull 5' releases on June 6th. This film features 19 prominent stars. Let's find out the net worth of 10 of the most popular stars

A mainstay since the beginning, Akshay Kumar's net worth is estimated at a whopping ₹2500 crore.

Fardeen Khan makes his Housefull debut. His net worth is reportedly around ₹330 crore.

Sanjay Dutt joins the Housefull franchise for the first time. His net worth is estimated at ₹295 crore.

Abhishek Bachchan, seen in the third installment, returns for Housefull 5. His net worth is around ₹280 crore.

Johnny Lever, previously in Housefull 2, returns. He boasts a net worth of approximately ₹245 crore.

Jackie Shroff is among the newcomers to the franchise. His net worth is estimated at ₹212 crore.

Nana Patekar makes his Housefull debut. His net worth is approximately ₹80 crore.

Chunky Pandey, a franchise regular, is known for his Aakhri Pasta role. He has a net worth of around ₹150 crore.

Riteish Deshmukh, another mainstay, has been with the franchise since the first film. His net worth is about ₹114 crore.

Dino Morea makes his first appearance in the Housefull franchise. His net worth is reportedly around ₹150 crore.
