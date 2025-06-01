Dubai: Up To 90% Discounts In 3-Day Super Sale Ahead Of Eid Al Adha
As Dubai gets ready to celebrate Eid Al Adha, the biggest shopping weekend will make a comeback with discounts of up to 90% across three days.
The 3 Day Super Sale will run from May 30 to June 1 with deals and discounts on offer on more than 500 top brands spanning 2,500 outlets.
Where will the sale take place?
The 3 Day Super Sale will take place at these locations:
- BurJuman
City Centre Al Shindagha City Centre Deira
City Centre Me'aisem City Centre Mirdif
City Walk Dubai Festival City Mall
Dubai Hills Mall Dubai Outlet Mall
Festival Plaza Ibn Battuta Mall
Mall of the Emirates Mercato
Nad Al Sheba Mall Nakheel Mall
The Outlet Village WAFI Mall
The Dubai Festival City Mall will host a special Spend & Win promotion, where customers who spend Dh300 or more will enter a draw to win a Dh20,000 mall gift card. Purchases from fashion retailers will earn double entries, organisers Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said.
DFRE said that the largest-ever edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). 2025 will kick off on June 27 and will last until August 31.
