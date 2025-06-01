Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dubai: Up To 90% Discounts In 3-Day Super Sale Ahead Of Eid Al Adha

2025-06-01 11:23:46
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

As Dubai gets ready to celebrate Eid Al Adha, the biggest shopping weekend will make a comeback with discounts of up to 90% across three days.

The 3 Day Super Sale will run from May 30 to June 1 with deals and discounts on offer on more than 500 top brands spanning 2,500 outlets.

Where will the sale take place?

The 3 Day Super Sale will take place at these locations:

  • BurJuman

  • City Centre Al Shindagha

  • City Centre Deira

  • City Centre Me'aisem

  • City Centre Mirdif

  • City Walk

  • Dubai Festival City Mall

  • Dubai Hills Mall

  • Dubai Outlet Mall

  • Festival Plaza

  • Ibn Battuta Mall

  • Mall of the Emirates

  • Mercato

  • Nad Al Sheba Mall

  • Nakheel Mall

  • The Outlet Village

  • WAFI Mall

The Dubai Festival City Mall will host a special Spend & Win promotion, where customers who spend Dh300 or more will enter a draw to win a Dh20,000 mall gift card. Purchases from fashion retailers will earn double entries, organisers Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said.

DFRE said that the largest-ever edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). 2025 will kick off on June 27 and will last until August 31.

MENAFN01062025000049011007ID1109623224

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

