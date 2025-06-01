Arab Ministers Reaffirm Commitment To Palestinian Cause
The delegation held a virtual meeting with Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, in Amman, as the Israeli regime had blocked the delegation's planned visit to Ramallah, according to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting, Abbas praised the efforts of the ministerial committee, in mobilising international support, to stop the war in Gaza, end the humanitarian“catastrophe” in the enclave, and advance the implementation of the two-state solution.
He stressed the Palestinian government's commitment to its reform agenda, and called for greater international political, economic, and security support for its efforts.
At a press conference following the meeting, the delegation highlighted the two-state solution as the only path to a just and comprehensive peace in the region.
The Arab ministers also vowed to intensify efforts to encourage more countries to recognise the State of Palestine.
The delegation includes Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Bahraini Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.– NNN-PETRA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment