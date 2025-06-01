Arab Ministers Reaffirm Commitment To Palestinian Cause

MENAFN - Nam News Network) AMMAN, Jun 2 (NNN-PETRA) – The delegation of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee, yesterday, reaffirmed its continued efforts, to stop the Israeli war in Gaza and launch a process to secure the Palestinian people's right to an independent, sovereign state on their national territory.

The delegation held a virtual meeting with Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, in Amman, as the Israeli regime had blocked the delegation's planned visit to Ramallah, according to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Abbas praised the efforts of the ministerial committee, in mobilising international support, to stop the war in Gaza, end the humanitarian“catastrophe” in the enclave, and advance the implementation of the two-state solution.

He stressed the Palestinian government's commitment to its reform agenda, and called for greater international political, economic, and security support for its efforts.

At a press conference following the meeting, the delegation highlighted the two-state solution as the only path to a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

The Arab ministers also vowed to intensify efforts to encourage more countries to recognise the State of Palestine.

The delegation includes Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Bahraini Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.– NNN-PETRA