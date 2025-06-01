Bangladesh's New Notes Omit Sheikh Hasina's Father Mujibur Rahman, Will Instead Showcase...

MENAFN - Live Mint) Almost a year after uprising, the new Bangladesh administration on Sunday issued new banknotes, replacing designs featuring its founding president, the late Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reported AFP.

According to the report, Bangladesh's notes featured the portrait of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina 's late father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who led the country to independence from Pakistan in 1971 until soldiers assassinated him and most of his family in a 1975 coup.

"Under the new series and design, the notes will not feature any human portraits, but will instead showcase natural landscapes and traditional landmarks," Bangladesh Bank spokesman Arif Hossain Khan told AFP.

Providing more details, Hossain stated that the designs in the Muslim-majority nation are images of Hindu and Buddhist temples. The new notes also include artwork of the late painter Zainul Abedin, depicting the Bengal famine during British colonial rule.

Another note will depict the national martyrs' memorial for those who died in the independence war against Pakistan.

The Bangladesh Bank released notes for three of the nine different denominations on Sunday.

"The new notes will be issued from the central bank's headquarters, and later from its other offices across the country," he added.

"The other denominations of the notes with new designs will be released in phases".

In the meantime, the existing notes and coins will remain in circulation alongside the new notes.

Previous patterns:

Though it is not new in Bangladesh that the design has changed to reflect changing politics. Earlier in 1972, after Bangladesh changed its name from East Pakistan, initial notes were issued that featured a map.

Later the design included Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which Hasina also led during her 15 years in power.

When the country was dominated by the powerful Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the notes had historic and archaeological sites

The authorities banned the Awami League in April pending the trial of Hasina and other party leaders. The former Bangladesh PM, Sheikh Hasina is currently in self-imposed exile in India, and has defied an extradition order to attend her trial.

