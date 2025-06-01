CDF Champions Cultural Entrepreneurship And Strategic Investment At Expo 2025 Osaka

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Embracing new possibilities and cultural impact, the Saudi Cultural Development Fund (CDF) hosted a networking event titled“Cultural Entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia: Fostering Innovation and Heritage” at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.

The event featured a panel discussion that explored the Kingdom's thriving cultural economy, where Dr. Ghazi Faisal Binzagr, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Japan and Commissioner General of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, joined entrepreneurs and international investors sharing in growing global interest in Saudi Arabia's dynamic cultural economy.

Moderated by cultural researcher and podcast host of Vision, Culture, and Policy, Saba Alkhamis, the conversation brought together Basil Al Alola, CDF Chief Credit & Investment Officer; Darren Barker, Founder of Barker Langham; and Hessa Alajaji, Founder of Accents, a design brand highlighting Saudi artisan. Guests explored Saudi Arabia's cultural renaissance and the rise of culture-sector entrepreneurship as a powerful engine for economic and social growth-underscoring the pivotal role of CDF's holistic financing and enablement solutions in driving the sector's sustainable expansion.

In a vibrant celebration of cultural exchange, the event served as a platform to spotlight Saudi Arabia's artistic heritage and its growing global connections. Building on the momentum of the 2025 Year of Handicrafts, the reception showcased works created in collaboration with Saudi artisans, reflecting the depth and vibrancy of the Kingdom's creative spirit. Complementing this showcase of handicrafts, the evening also celebrated cultural dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Japan, elevated with a performance by Japanese violinist and composer Ikuko Kawai, whose music embodied culture as both a bridge for collaboration and a catalyst for creativity.

Across Expo 2025 Osaka, CDF's participation spans a diverse range of activations presenting Saudi Arabia's thriving cultural ecosystem and investment opportunities across the Kingdom's cultural landscape. With a particular emphasis on positioning culture as a driver of economic diversification and global collaboration, CDF shares real success stories, spotlights opportunities, and delivers meaningful impact. The Fund will also join local and international experts for panel discussions and networking sessions pertaining to all 16 cultural sectors, showcasing the Fund's tailored financing and enablement solutions.

About the Saudi Cultural Development Fund (CDF).

Founded in 2021, the CDF seeks to enrich Saudi Arabia's cultural landscape. It is organizationally linked to the Saudi National Development Fund and aims to foster the development of a self-reliant cultural sector. By supporting cultural activities and projects, empowering those interested in them, and facilitating investment in the sector, the CDF works to improve the cultural sector's profitability in alignment with the National Culture Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.