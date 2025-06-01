403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Braces to Ban 'Harry Potter'
(MENAFN) Russia’s expanding crackdown on content that promotes voluntary childlessness could soon impact global entertainment blockbusters such as ‘Harry Potter’ and “Game of Thrones’, according to a report by a media outlet on Monday.
In 2023, President Vladimir Putin enacted legislation designed to curb the promotion of what officials are calling childfree ideology. This sweeping law bans the distribution of messages—via media, cinema, advertisements, or the internet—that encourage the rejection of parenthood.
Offenders could face steep penalties: individuals may be fined up to 400,000 rubles (roughly $5,000), while organizations or officials could pay as much as 5 million rubles (around $62,000).
Recently, Russia’s Ministry of Culture and the national media regulator, Roskomnadzor, issued their own interpretation of what qualifies as illegal under the law. These new guidelines, which will take effect in September, outline the types of content that may soon be censored or removed from public access.
The media outlet states that banned materials could include any content that “encourages or justifies the refusal to have children,” demonstrates a “negative image” of pregnancy or parenthood, or presents “distorted ideas” suggesting benefits to not having children.
The outlet raised concerns that even widely celebrated films and television shows could face scrutiny under this framework. If regulators decide to analyze cultural narratives thoroughly, they may classify certain characters or storylines as promoting childfree ideology.
In 2023, President Vladimir Putin enacted legislation designed to curb the promotion of what officials are calling childfree ideology. This sweeping law bans the distribution of messages—via media, cinema, advertisements, or the internet—that encourage the rejection of parenthood.
Offenders could face steep penalties: individuals may be fined up to 400,000 rubles (roughly $5,000), while organizations or officials could pay as much as 5 million rubles (around $62,000).
Recently, Russia’s Ministry of Culture and the national media regulator, Roskomnadzor, issued their own interpretation of what qualifies as illegal under the law. These new guidelines, which will take effect in September, outline the types of content that may soon be censored or removed from public access.
The media outlet states that banned materials could include any content that “encourages or justifies the refusal to have children,” demonstrates a “negative image” of pregnancy or parenthood, or presents “distorted ideas” suggesting benefits to not having children.
The outlet raised concerns that even widely celebrated films and television shows could face scrutiny under this framework. If regulators decide to analyze cultural narratives thoroughly, they may classify certain characters or storylines as promoting childfree ideology.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment