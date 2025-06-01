Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Braces to Ban 'Harry Potter'

(MENAFN) Russia’s expanding crackdown on content that promotes voluntary childlessness could soon impact global entertainment blockbusters such as ‘Harry Potter’ and “Game of Thrones’, according to a report by a media outlet on Monday.

In 2023, President Vladimir Putin enacted legislation designed to curb the promotion of what officials are calling childfree ideology. This sweeping law bans the distribution of messages—via media, cinema, advertisements, or the internet—that encourage the rejection of parenthood.
Offenders could face steep penalties: individuals may be fined up to 400,000 rubles (roughly $5,000), while organizations or officials could pay as much as 5 million rubles (around $62,000).

Recently, Russia’s Ministry of Culture and the national media regulator, Roskomnadzor, issued their own interpretation of what qualifies as illegal under the law. These new guidelines, which will take effect in September, outline the types of content that may soon be censored or removed from public access.

The media outlet states that banned materials could include any content that “encourages or justifies the refusal to have children,” demonstrates a “negative image” of pregnancy or parenthood, or presents “distorted ideas” suggesting benefits to not having children.

The outlet raised concerns that even widely celebrated films and television shows could face scrutiny under this framework. If regulators decide to analyze cultural narratives thoroughly, they may classify certain characters or storylines as promoting childfree ideology.

