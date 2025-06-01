Blind Box Toys Are Booming: Are They Just Child's Play Or Something More Concerning?

MENAFN - The Conversation) If you've seen videos of people tearing into tiny toy packages online, or noticed teens obsessing over pastel-coloured figurines at the mall, you've probably encountered the global craze for blind box toys .

These small collectibles - usually figures of cartoonish characters - are sold in sealed packaging that hides which specific item is inside. You might get the one you want, or you might not. That uncertainty is part of the thrill.

Unlike traditional toys, these figures are marketed as collectibles. Many are part of themed series, with some designs labelled as“rare” or“secret,” appearing in as few as one in every 144 boxes . This sense of exclusivity fuels repeat purchases and has spawned a resale market where rare figures can command hundreds of dollars.

Popular among children and adults alike, blind box toys have grown into a billion-dollar industry . One of the more popular brands is Pop Mart , a Chinese toy company founded in 2010 known for its collectible designer toys sold in mystery packs.

Customers shop around for toys at the Chinese toy maker Pop Mart in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Gen Z consumers, in particular, have embraced blind box toys both as a nostalgic pastime and as a form of legitimate collecting . The proliferation of unboxing videos on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, where creators open dozens of blind boxes on camera, has added to their appeal.

For many fans, these toys offer more than just cuteness: they also provide suspense, surprise and a rush of dopamine with every box opened. But how did this niche product become a global obsession?

From Tokyo streets to western malls

The origins of blind box toys trace back to East Asia. Capsule toy vending machines called gashapon originated in Japan in the 1960s . By the 1980s, they had become a cultural fixture . These machines dispense small toys in opaque plastic balls, with customers never quite sure which item they'll receive.

In the early 2010s, Chinese companies like Pop Mart adapted the gashapon model for the mainstream retail space . Instead of vending machines, they began selling artist-designed vinyl toys in blind boxes at dedicated boutiques.

A tourist uses a gashapon machine in Osaka, Japan, in 2024. Gashapon machines are similar to the coin-operated toy vending machines seen outside grocery stores and other retailers in North America. (Shutterstock)

Pop Mart's success helped transform the blind box into a mainstream commercial phenomenon. Characters like Molly , Skullpanda and Dimoo became instant hits, combining Japanese kawaii esthetic with western pop art sensibilities.

Pop Mart figures have since developed a cult-like following. Many consumers treat the toys as affordable art objects, displayed in cabinets, on purses or traded online.

Today, blind box retail stores have expanded globally from Asia to Europe and North America. In October 2024, Pop Mart opened its first store in the Midwestern United States, located on Chicago's Magnificent Mile at The Shops at North Bridge . The store offers exclusive products and taps into the growing demand for collectibles among American consumers .

The psychology behind the mystery

What makes blind box toys so hard to resist?

Their success relies on a psychological principle known as variable-ratio reinforcement - the same reward pattern that makes slot machines so addictive .

You never know exactly when you'll score the item you're after, but the possibility that the next box might contain it keeps people coming back. This unpredictability keeps people engaged, especially when the potential reward is framed as rare or valuable.

Cconsumer psychology research also suggests that anticipation plays a major role . Studies show that dopamine, the brain's reward chemical, spikes not just when we get what we want, but when we anticipate it. The sealed packaging, the suspense of unwrapping and the hope for a rare figure all heighten this effect.

Sonny Angels on display in a store in Shenzhen, China, in March 2019. (Shutterstock)

For younger collectors, the excitement of“the chase” can foster compulsive buying habits. This effect is amplified by the social influence of watching unboxings online or seeing friends complete their sets, and it becomes a powerful loop.

Even when buyers don't get the figure they want, the sunk cost fallacy - the feeling that they've already invested too much time or money to walk away - keeps them buying more.

The hidden costs of blind boxes

As blind box toys surge in popularity, they have drawn criticism from consumer advocates, psychologists and environmentalists alike.

Some worry that blind boxes normalize gambling-like behaviours, especially among children. The randomness, excitement and promise of rare rewards closely mirror the mechanisms behind loot boxes in video games - another product that has sparked global concern over youth exposure to gambling psychology .

Several countries, including Belgium and the Netherlands , have regulated loot boxes under gambling laws. Blind boxes, though currently unregulated, may be next in line for scrutiny.

There are also environmental concerns . Many blind box toys come in excessive packaging - plastic wraps, foil bags, cardboard boxes - most of which is discarded immediately. The collectibles themselves are often made of non-recyclable plastics, raising questions about sustainability in an era of rising consumer awareness over waste.

Even among adult fans, some critics question whether blind boxes are designed less to bring joy and more to trigger compulsive consumption . The joy of collecting, they argue, is increasingly overshadowed by the mechanics of engineered desire.

What should we make of the blind box boom?

Blind box toys are not inherently harmful, and for many, they're a source of fun, nostalgia and self-expression. They also offer an accessible way for consumers to engage with designer art in a collectible, miniature form, as many of them are created by individual artists.

But blind box toys also raise deeper questions about how modern marketing leverages psychological triggers associated with gambling, especially when it comes to children.

As these toys continue to gain traction in the West, it's worth asking more critical questions, like: are we buying into mystery or are we being sold obsession and compulsion?

The blind box trend reflects broader shifts in how products are marketed, how value is perceived and how consumer behaviour is shaped in a digital, attention-driven economy. Understanding the forces at play may be the first step toward more informed - and perhaps more mindful - collecting.