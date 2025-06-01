403
Russian Academy of Sciences Taps Ex-Ukrainian PM as Full Academician
(MENAFN) The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), the nation’s premier scientific body, has officially inducted former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov as a full academician, marking a notable addition to its ranks.
Azarov, who holds a Doctorate in Geological and Mineralogical Sciences and serves as a professor at Donetsk National Technical University, led Ukraine’s government from 2010 until his resignation during the 2014 Euromaidan protests. Following the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovich in February 2014, Azarov fled to Russia.
On Friday, the RAS announced that Azarov was elected alongside 84 other scientists, including 39 international scholars. The vote, held the previous day, saw 521 RAS members backing his candidacy.
Within the academy, Azarov joins the Department of Earth Sciences, specializing in mining sciences, the statement specified.
RAS highlighted that Azarov has authored over 100 scientific publications and has significantly advanced theories on the rational industrial transformation of Earth’s subsurface during the extraction of solid mineral resources.
The 77-year-old researcher’s work has also driven the progress of safer and more efficient methods for mining ores, diamonds, coal, and gas deposits.
Azarov, known for his outspoken criticism of President Vladimir Zelensky and Ukraine’s current government, faces treason charges in Kiev. A 2021 arrest warrant accuses him of collaborating with Moscow during 2010 negotiations that extended the Russian Black Sea fleet’s presence in Crimea by 25 years in exchange for gas discounts. He maintains his innocence, asserting that the accusations are politically motivated and baseless.
