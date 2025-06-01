403
Senior ISIS Figure Gets Captured
(MENAFN) A high-ranking ISIS (Daesh) figure, sought by Turkish authorities, was apprehended at the frontier between Pakistan and Afghanistan during a collaborative intelligence effort, according to Turkish security officials on Sunday.
Identified as Ozgur Altun, and using the alias “Abu Yasir Al Turki,” he was recognized as the most prominent Turkish national within ISIS.
Altun held a crucial position in the organization’s media and logistical operations.
He was also implicated in orchestrating attacks on music venues and other public locations both within Türkiye and throughout Europe.
Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) had been monitoring Altun's movements and uncovered that he was orchestrating the transit of ISIS militants from European and Central Asian regions to areas in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Upon sharing this intelligence, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was informed of Altun’s location in Afghanistan and his anticipated attempt to enter Pakistan.
A coordinated, targeted mission executed by both MIT and ISI successfully led to his arrest at the border.
He was subsequently extradited to Türkiye for additional questioning and legal procedures.
