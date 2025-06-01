Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Senior ISIS Figure Gets Captured

Senior ISIS Figure Gets Captured


2025-06-01 08:18:50
(MENAFN) A high-ranking ISIS (Daesh) figure, sought by Turkish authorities, was apprehended at the frontier between Pakistan and Afghanistan during a collaborative intelligence effort, according to Turkish security officials on Sunday.

Identified as Ozgur Altun, and using the alias “Abu Yasir Al Turki,” he was recognized as the most prominent Turkish national within ISIS.

Altun held a crucial position in the organization’s media and logistical operations.

He was also implicated in orchestrating attacks on music venues and other public locations both within Türkiye and throughout Europe.

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) had been monitoring Altun's movements and uncovered that he was orchestrating the transit of ISIS militants from European and Central Asian regions to areas in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Upon sharing this intelligence, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was informed of Altun’s location in Afghanistan and his anticipated attempt to enter Pakistan.

A coordinated, targeted mission executed by both MIT and ISI successfully led to his arrest at the border.

He was subsequently extradited to Türkiye for additional questioning and legal procedures.

MENAFN01062025000045017167ID1109621694

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search