Will Rs 500 Notes Face The Axe Again? All Eyes On Centre's Next Move

The central government is rumored to be considering removing 500 rupee notes from circulation to combat corruption and boost digital transactions.

The Reserve Bank of India recently announced that all banks and white-label ATM operators must stock Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes in their ATMs. By September 30, 2025, 75% of ATMs in the country must have Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes.

