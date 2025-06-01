403
Will Rs 500 Notes Face The Axe Again? All Eyes On Centre's Next Move
The central government is rumored to be considering removing 500 rupee notes from circulation to combat corruption and boost digital transactions.

The central government may soon decide on the fate of the Rs 500 note. It's rumored they might remove it from circulation.

The Reserve Bank of India recently announced that all banks and white-label ATM operators must stock Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes in their ATMs. By September 30, 2025, 75% of ATMs in the country must have Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes.

There's been a recent call to demonetize the Rs 500 note. It's argued that banning Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes is necessary to eliminate corruption, promote digital transactions, and reduce cash flow.

The central government might decide to demonetize the Rs 500 note. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu recently urged the central government to do so. We'll have to wait and see what they decide.
