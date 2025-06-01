403
Russian Missile Attacks Ukrainian Training Center
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Ukraine reported that a Russian missile attack on a military training facility resulted in the deaths of at least 12 Ukrainian soldiers, with more than 60 others wounded.
According to a message posted by the Land Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces (AFU) on Telegram, Russia targeted “the location of one of the training units” of the AFU, though no specific information was given about the exact site of the strike.
The statement confirmed that “as of 12:50 pm (0950GMT), 12 people have been killed and over 60 injured.”
It was emphasized that there were no “formations or mass gatherings of personnel” present at the time, and those wounded are currently receiving comprehensive medical care.
Additionally, the statement revealed that a commission has been established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack, with an official inquiry underway.
“If it is established that the actions or inaction of officials led to the death and injury of servicemen, the guilty will be held strictly liable,” the announcement warned, also noting that further protective measures are being implemented to enhance the safety of Ukrainian troops.
There has been no immediate response from Russian officials regarding Ukraine’s claims.
