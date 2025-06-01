Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Pulls Jared Isaacman’s NASA Nomination

2025-06-01 07:59:09
(MENAFN) Late Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of billionaire Jared Isaacman’s nomination to lead NASA, citing concerns following a review of Isaacman’s previous connections.

In a statement posted on his Truth Social account, Trump declared, “After a thorough review of prior associations, I am hereby withdrawing the nomination of Jared Isaacman to head NASA. I will soon announce a new nominee who will be mission-aligned and put America First in Space.”

The president did not specify the nature of the associations that prompted this decision.
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and a close ally of Isaacman, responded on X by praising Isaacman, stating, “It is rare to find someone so competent and good-hearted.”

Isaacman, who has twice journeyed to space aboard commercial missions via Musk’s company, also shared his thoughts on X. Reflecting on the past six months, he described the experience as “enlightening and, honestly, a bit thrilling,” and said it deepened his understanding of public service. He expressed admiration for the “competent, dedicated people” in government and reaffirmed his support for both Trump and NASA.

The 42-year-old tech entrepreneur, nominated last December, has no prior experience in federal government roles but has become a notable figure in commercial spaceflight.

