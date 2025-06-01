403
Saudi Arabia, Syria Forge Stronger Ties to Drive Reconstruction
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani and Saudi Arabia's top diplomat, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, underscored deepening ties and a mutual drive to rebuild Syria, following the recent rollback of international sanctions against Damascus.
The remarks came during a joint press conference after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met with the Saudi delegation led by Prince Faisal. Al-Shibani thanked Riyadh for its steadfast backing “since the moment of liberation,” highlighting Saudi Arabia’s role in helping Syria regain its international standing and in supporting the easing of punitive measures.
“Lifting the sanctions is only the beginning,” al-Shibani stated, adding that Syria’s interim leadership had already inked deals with global companies to import natural gas for electricity production. He stated, "We've taken serious steps to improve services for our people."
Al-Shibani made it clear that the reconstruction of Syria will be "decided by its people, not imposed from outside." Adding, “Rebuilding will be shaped by our people, not dictated by outsiders,” he asserted, while welcoming international support aligned with Syria’s priorities.
He also highlighted the country’s pursuit of "economic sovereignty" and said the growing partnership with Saudi Arabia stems from aligned national interests.
Foreign Minister Faisal echoed those sentiments, saying, “We look forward to building an even stronger partnership” with Damascus.
He argued that the end of sanctions could reinvigorate Syria’s economy and uplift citizens’ quality of life. “Our contribution to lifting sanctions reaffirms our commitment to stand with Syria and its people,” he said.
Describing Syria’s post-conflict prospects, Faisal added that the country holds untapped potential and a determined population: “creativity, achievement, and rebuilding their homeland,” he said, are all within reach—with Riyadh prepared to play a supporting role.
