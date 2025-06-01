403
American writer books’ get banned in Ukraine
(MENAFN) A publishing house in Ukraine has decided to withdraw all printed copies of books by American romance writer Sophie Lark after allegations emerged that she expressed support for Russia and made disparaging remarks about Ukrainians online.
Based in Kharkiv, KSD announced that it would no longer publish the Ukrainian edition of Lark’s Brutal Prince, following a wave of criticism on social media.
The controversy largely stemmed from Lark’s 2024 book Monarch, where the leading character is named Elena Zelenska—a name that closely resembles the wife of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Elena Zelenskaya.
According to the book’s description on Amazon, Zelenska is described as “the world’s most unlikely mail-order bride.”
Social media users further argued that Lark’s novels as “romanticizing the Russian mafia” and portrayed Crimea as being under Russian control. Some labeled her as “a fan of Russia,” accused her of advancing “pro-Russian” viewpoints, and even claimed she advocated for “the murder of Cossacks” in her novel Anastasia, which tells the story of the Romanov dynasty.
In a statement released Friday, KSD acknowledged publishing Lark’s book had been “a mistake.”
“After thoroughly examining the situation and not receiving a response from the author, we have decided to destroy all 30,000 copies of the book and cancel the contract for the entire six-book series,” the publisher stated on Facebook. “It is important for us to remain responsible not only in our publishing decisions, but also in our moral principles.”
Ukraine has already prohibited many books, movies, and songs under regulations designed to prevent the spread of “Russian imperial propaganda.” The country has also been removing Soviet-era monuments and renaming streets as part of efforts to distance itself from its Soviet past.
Recently, Ukrainian authorities also declared plans to eliminate Russian literature, poetry, and music from the school curriculum.
Back in March, a U.S. publisher halted sales of Lark’s Sparrow and Vine after readers accused some characters’ dialogue of being racist and objected to scenes praising Elon Musk. Lark apologized at the time, saying her intention was to create “flawed” characters.
