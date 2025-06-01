403
Kuwait Amir, Syria Pres. Preside Over Official Round Of Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and President of Syria Ahmad Al-Sharaa, on Sunday, presided over the official round of talks between the two countries.
Present at the talks were His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and senior officials of both countries.
Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah said in a statement that the session focused on bolstering bilateral relations in all possible domains to achieve the mutual interests of Kuwait and Syria.
The talks also focused on coordinating efforts between the two countries regionally and internationally especially those concerning maintaining the stability and unity of Syria, he revealed.
Issues of common concerns as well as regional and global developments were discussed, the minister added. (pickup previous)
