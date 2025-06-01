403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Congratulations On Office Assumption 1St Anniversary
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Sunday letters of congratulations from several officials on the advent of the first anniversary of his post assumption.
His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah sent their respective letters to His Highness the Crown Prince.
His Highness the Crown Prince sent reply letters, which thanked the officials on their sincere congratulations, wishing them, the Kuwaiti people and the leadership led by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah more progress and welfare. (end)
gta
His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah sent their respective letters to His Highness the Crown Prince.
His Highness the Crown Prince sent reply letters, which thanked the officials on their sincere congratulations, wishing them, the Kuwaiti people and the leadership led by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah more progress and welfare. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment