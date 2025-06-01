Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Congratulations On Office Assumption 1St Anniversary


2025-06-01 06:02:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Sunday letters of congratulations from several officials on the advent of the first anniversary of his post assumption.
His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah sent their respective letters to His Highness the Crown Prince.
His Highness the Crown Prince sent reply letters, which thanked the officials on their sincere congratulations, wishing them, the Kuwaiti people and the leadership led by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah more progress and welfare. (end)
