Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian ballistic missile demolishes Ukrainian Patriot compound

Russian ballistic missile demolishes Ukrainian Patriot compound


2025-06-01 05:06:16
(MENAFN) A Russian Iskander-M missile has destroyed a U.S.-made Patriot air defense system operated by Ukraine, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday. The strike, which occurred in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk region, reportedly eliminated key components of the battery, including the AN/MPQ-65 radar, control unit, and two launchers.

The estimated cost of a single Patriot battery exceeds $1 billion.

Since the conflict escalated, Ukraine has received Patriot systems and parts from several Western allies, including the U.S., Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Romania. However, in March, a German defense ministry spokesperson admitted that Berlin had reached its limit in providing military aid, including Patriot systems, citing the need to maintain its own defense readiness.

In February, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky warned of dwindling missile supplies for these systems and suggested manufacturing them domestically under license if foreign deliveries ceased.

Russia maintains that continued Western military support for Kiev only prolongs the conflict and cannot alter its outcome. Moscow has also warned that the delivery of increasingly advanced weaponry could push the situation toward a direct confrontation with NATO.

MENAFN01062025000045015687ID1109621258

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search