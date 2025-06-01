403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian ballistic missile demolishes Ukrainian Patriot compound
(MENAFN) A Russian Iskander-M missile has destroyed a U.S.-made Patriot air defense system operated by Ukraine, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday. The strike, which occurred in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk region, reportedly eliminated key components of the battery, including the AN/MPQ-65 radar, control unit, and two launchers.
The estimated cost of a single Patriot battery exceeds $1 billion.
Since the conflict escalated, Ukraine has received Patriot systems and parts from several Western allies, including the U.S., Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Romania. However, in March, a German defense ministry spokesperson admitted that Berlin had reached its limit in providing military aid, including Patriot systems, citing the need to maintain its own defense readiness.
In February, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky warned of dwindling missile supplies for these systems and suggested manufacturing them domestically under license if foreign deliveries ceased.
Russia maintains that continued Western military support for Kiev only prolongs the conflict and cannot alter its outcome. Moscow has also warned that the delivery of increasingly advanced weaponry could push the situation toward a direct confrontation with NATO.
The estimated cost of a single Patriot battery exceeds $1 billion.
Since the conflict escalated, Ukraine has received Patriot systems and parts from several Western allies, including the U.S., Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Romania. However, in March, a German defense ministry spokesperson admitted that Berlin had reached its limit in providing military aid, including Patriot systems, citing the need to maintain its own defense readiness.
In February, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky warned of dwindling missile supplies for these systems and suggested manufacturing them domestically under license if foreign deliveries ceased.
Russia maintains that continued Western military support for Kiev only prolongs the conflict and cannot alter its outcome. Moscow has also warned that the delivery of increasingly advanced weaponry could push the situation toward a direct confrontation with NATO.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment