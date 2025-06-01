Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CDC Maintains COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance for Children

2025-06-01 04:53:40
(MENAFN) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reaffirmed its position on Friday that children in good health should continue receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, provided their physicians support the decision.

This reaffirmation followed a statement by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who claimed the recommendation would be withdrawn. The HHS has jurisdiction over the CDC.

According to the updated immunization schedule on the CDC’s official site, the "COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for people ages 6 months and older."

The revised guidelines emphasize the importance of "shared clinical decision-making," urging a collaborative approach involving medical professionals, patients, and guardians.

"This provision would allow for COVID-19 vaccination in children aged 6 months and older based on shared clinical decision-making, allowing for vaccination of immunocompromised children," the update noted.

This means that decisions regarding vaccinations should be tailored to individual cases, particularly for children with compromised immune systems.

Despite Kennedy’s Tuesday announcement that the CDC had eliminated its recommendation for healthy children and expectant mothers, the CDC’s online schedule still included the guidance.

"As of today (Tuesday), the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule," Kennedy said.

He has been a prominent critic of vaccines.

Kennedy’s claim emerged shortly after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary revealed that the FDA intends to limit new COVID-19 vaccines to older individuals and those with preexisting health issues.

