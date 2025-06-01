403
Lavrov expresses Moscow`s interest in rekindling Russia-India-China format as NATO fuels discord
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed Moscow’s interest in reviving the trilateral Russia-India-China (RIC) dialogue, citing recent signs of reduced tensions between New Delhi and Beijing. Speaking at a Eurasian security conference on Thursday, Lavrov highlighted the de-escalation along the contested India-China border as a timely opportunity to resume cooperation within the RIC framework.
“With both countries apparently reaching a mutual understanding on stabilizing the border situation, the moment is right to bring the RIC format back into action,” Lavrov said.
The India-China border dispute, particularly along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), has been tense since a deadly confrontation in the Galwan Valley in June 2020. Since then, both sides have engaged in ongoing military and diplomatic negotiations to ease tensions, with some recent progress noted by officials.
Lavrov also raised concerns over NATO’s alleged efforts to create divisions between India and China by drawing New Delhi into anti-China strategies. He claimed that India sees through these tactics, referencing private discussions with Indian counterparts to support his assertion.
According to Lavrov, Western powers are attempting to instigate conflict in the Indo-Pacific and undermine ASEAN’s influence by driving a wedge between major regional players like India and China. He has previously criticized such moves as part of a broader geopolitical agenda.
Despite India’s growing military and strategic ties with Western nations, including defense agreements and joint exercises with the US, it has refrained from joining any formal alliances. At the same time, New Delhi has preserved a strong partnership with Moscow, choosing not to participate in sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict and significantly increasing energy trade with Russia.
Russia and India have set an ambitious target of boosting bilateral trade to over $100 billion by 2030, solidifying their economic and strategic ties amid shifting global dynamics.
