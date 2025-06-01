Dubai: Lebanese PM Thanks UAE President For Allowing Emiratis To Return To 'Second Home'

Lebanese Prime Minister Dr. Nawaf Salam expressed deep gratitude to the UAE and its President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for fulfilling promises to allow Emiratis to return to their“second home” Lebanon.

“Lebanon does not forget the gestures of our brothers in the Arabian Gulf.” Dr. Salam said during his address at the Arab Media Summit in Dubai.

The Lebanese Premier highlighted that approximately 190,000 Lebanese citizens live and work in the UAE“with dedication and sincerity,” enjoying“security, safety, and quality of life” in what they consider their“second country.”

Dr. Salam emphasised that Lebanon is built on the twin pillars of reform and sovereignty, which necessitates the exclusivity of weapons.“We must free ourselves from the duality of weapons that led to duality in decision-making and consequently to the loss of the national state project,” he stated.

Outlining his vision for Lebanon, the Prime Minister described it as“not a fantasy, but a realistic project.” He said, wanting a state of law and institutions, a state of sovereignty not displacement, a state of decision not a battlefield.

Rooted in Arab identity

“We want a Lebanon that owns its decision in peace and war, a Lebanon rooted in its Arab identity and affiliation, open to the world, capable of being a bridge of communication between East and West,” he added.

Dr. Salam noted that while Lebanon has returned to the Arab fold, but it longs for Arab brothers to return to it - an effective return based on partnership and integration.

The Prime Minister reminded the audience that Lebanon continues to face challenges, including Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory and daily violations of sovereignty, even as the country works to implement its international obligations and adheres to the cessation of hostilities.

Speaking about the media landscape, Dr. Salam described the current battle in Lebanon as“not just an economic or political battle, but a battle of awareness, a battle of words.”

“Media for us is not just a party in our journey toward reform and advancement, but a fundamental condition for it. We want it to be a partner in rebuilding trust and in shaping a new future for our country,” he said.

The Lebanese leader called for professional, impartial media committed to truth, creating“a space for participation, understanding, and mutual comprehension, as the early philosophers intended when they defined communication as a sharing of meaning.”

'Historic crossroads'

Dr. Salam described the region as being at a“historic crossroads” and a“delicate regional moment” that requires a new media discourse to confront attempts at marginalization and dismantling while reproducing hope.

“We want a vibrant Arab media that opens windows and protects freedom without misusing it,” he stated.

Concluding his address, Dr. Salam spoke not just as Prime Minister but as a Lebanese citizen who has experienced pain and hope, and believes that when words are sincere, they can be a bridge toward more humane and cohesive societies.

Dubai, which he described as“the city of vision and ambition as Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wanted it,” he called on all free media professionals to be“guardians of truth, makers of awareness, and allies of advancement.”

“Lebanon, from this platform, tells you: We are returning - returning to our state, returning to our Arab identity, returning to the future,” Dr. Salam concluded.

UAE and Lebanon agreed to allow citizens to travel after taking the necessary measures to facilitate movement between the two countries and establishing appropriate mechanisms.

UAE citizens were allowed to travel to Lebanon effective May 7 but prior registration on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Twajudi platform is mandatory.