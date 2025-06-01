403
Turkish investors plan to re-enter Syria
(MENAFN) Turkish investors are showing strong interest in Syria’s long-isolated economy and seeking to strengthen cooperation between the two neighboring nations now that international sanctions on Damascus have been lifted, experts said.
Since the civil war began in 2011, Syria’s economy had been severely damaged, with Western sanctions hitting financial institutions linked to the former government.
More than five months after al-Assad’s ousting, the United States announced on May 13 that it would lift sanctions on Syria, initiating a gradual easing of restrictions. The European Union followed suit this week, removing most of its economic measures.
Celal Kadooglu, a board member of the Turkish Exporters Assembly, explained that the lifting of sanctions has been welcomed by Turkish businesses, and interest is growing rapidly.
Kadooglu stated that “Türkiye is one of the countries that will play a key role in establishing regional stability and rebuilding Syria in the new period. This is a humanitarian responsibility as well as an economic and strategic opportunity for us.”
Turkish corporations in border areas like Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, and Hatay have started upgrading logistics networks and warehouses to prepare for increased trade between the two nations, regional reports indicated.
Commenting on the recent economic dialogue between Türkiye and Syria, Batu Coskun, a nonresident fellow at a think tank based in the United Arab Emirates, stated that “These discussions explore partnerships in rebuilding roads, housing, water systems, and power grids, where Turkish firms are eager to contribute and already have cross-border operational knowledge.”
Türkiye’s exports to Syria reached USD669 million dollars in the first four months of 2025, an increase of 36.7 percent compared to the same period last year, according to trade figures.
Despite the optimism, Coskun warned that Syria’s fragile banking sector and the lack of legal safeguards continue to pose significant challenges.
