The Ritz-Carlton, Amman Celebrates General Manager Tareq Derbas’ Latest Honor and Legacy of Excellence
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – May 31, 2025) — The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is honored to announce that its General Manager, Mr. Tareq Derbas, has been awarded General Manager of the Year – Jordan at the 2025 GM Awards. Presented at a prestigious ceremony in the UAE, this honor marks the second consecutive year Mr. Derbas has received this accolade, an extraordinary recognition of his leadership, innovation, and enduring impact on luxury hospitality in Jordan and the broader region.
Since welcoming its first guests in 2022, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has emerged as a beacon of refined service and exceptional guest experiences. From day one, the hotel’s story has been guided by the expert hand of Mr. Derbas, whose three-decade career in global luxury hospitality has shaped every detail, from its intuitive service to vibrant cultural offerings. It is a testament to the brand’s uncompromising standards and its ability to identify and entrust the right expertise to bring its vision to life.
Under his stewardship, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has earned a reputation for delivering consistently exceptional guest satisfaction. For over 30 consecutive months, the hotel has ranked as the #1 Ritz-Carlton property in the EMEA region in the brand’s Intent-to-Recommend survey, while also securing a top-five position globally. It is an outstanding achievement that speaks to operational excellence and a deeply rooted service philosophy.
This pursuit of excellence has been recognized across the hospitality world. The hotel was named Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel by the World Travel Awards in both 2022 and 2023. In 2024, it reached even greater heights, earning dual honors as the World’s Leading Luxury Hotel and Spa and the Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel and Spa, reflecting the property’s holistic luxury experience and continued evolution.
Beyond the accolades, Mr. Derbas’ influence has extended into the very culture and conscience of the hotel. His strategic focus on responsible tourism and sustainability helped The Ritz-Carlton, Amman become the first property in the city to receive the VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality badge from Forbes Travel Guide. The hotel also earned the internationally respected Green Key Sustainability Award in both 2024 and 2025.
Forbes Travel Guide also honored the property with a Global Partner Award in 2024, which is reserved for hotels that exceed world-class standards through innovation, service, and unparalleled guest experiences. In the wellness space, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Amman was named Jordan’s Best Hotel Spa in 2024 by the World Spa Awards, further amplifying the hotel’s position as a destination of serenity and refinement.
Individually, Mr. Derbas has been recognized among the most influential hoteliers in the region, having been featured on Hotelier Middle East’s General Manager Power List in both 2023 and 2024. His inclusion on this distinguished list for two consecutive years places him among the top 101 leaders shaping the future of hospitality across the Middle East.
Over the past three years, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has earned distinction for its consistently top-ranked guest experience, industry recognition, sustainability leadership, and wellness excellence. Under Mr. Derbas’ leadership, the hotel has firmly established itself as a benchmark for luxury hospitality in the region, where each milestone reflects a commitment to excellence that continues to shape its story.
