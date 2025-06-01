403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Comments on Macron Slap Incident
(MENAFN) U.S. Leader Donald Trump commented that Emmanuel Macron is “fine” following a widely circulated video showing what appeared to be Brigitte Macron pushing her husband’s face aboard an airplane.
The unexpected moment caught public attention and drew both speculation and humor online.
The video, which rapidly gained traction across social media, was captured during the arrival of the French President and First Lady in Hanoi, Vietnam, on May 25 as they kicked off a tour of Southeast Asia.
When the aircraft door opened, President Macron was seen talking to someone out of frame. Suddenly, two hands clad in red sleeves reached out, making contact with his face and covering his mouth and chin.
Macron briefly stepped back, smiled upon noticing the cameras, and waved. Moments later, Brigitte Macron—dressed in a red jacket—joined him.
When Macron extended his arm to her, she appeared to decline, and the couple descended the stairs side by side.
When questioned on Friday about whether he had any relationship guidance for Macron, Trump jokingly replied, “Make sure the door remains closed.”
He went on to say, “That was not good,” revealing that he had since spoken with Macron regarding the matter.
“He’s fine, they’re fine,” Trump assured.
Trump concluded by stating, “They’re two really good people I know very well,” and admitted, “I don’t know what that was all about.”
The unexpected moment caught public attention and drew both speculation and humor online.
The video, which rapidly gained traction across social media, was captured during the arrival of the French President and First Lady in Hanoi, Vietnam, on May 25 as they kicked off a tour of Southeast Asia.
When the aircraft door opened, President Macron was seen talking to someone out of frame. Suddenly, two hands clad in red sleeves reached out, making contact with his face and covering his mouth and chin.
Macron briefly stepped back, smiled upon noticing the cameras, and waved. Moments later, Brigitte Macron—dressed in a red jacket—joined him.
When Macron extended his arm to her, she appeared to decline, and the couple descended the stairs side by side.
When questioned on Friday about whether he had any relationship guidance for Macron, Trump jokingly replied, “Make sure the door remains closed.”
He went on to say, “That was not good,” revealing that he had since spoken with Macron regarding the matter.
“He’s fine, they’re fine,” Trump assured.
Trump concluded by stating, “They’re two really good people I know very well,” and admitted, “I don’t know what that was all about.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment