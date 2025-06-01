Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Former Ukrainian Premier secures top Moscow academic post

2025-06-01 03:13:39
(MENAFN) Nikolay Azarov, former Prime Minister of Ukraine, has been elected as an academician by the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Russia’s premier scientific institution. Azarov, a Doctor of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences and professor at Donetsk National Technical University, led Ukraine’s government from 2010 until his resignation amid the Western-backed Euromaidan protests in 2014. After the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovich, Azarov fled to Russia.

He was chosen alongside 84 other scientists, including 39 from abroad, with 521 RAS members voting in favor of his candidacy. Azarov joined the Department of Earth Sciences, specializing in mining sciences. According to RAS, he has authored over 100 scientific papers and significantly advanced theories related to the industrial transformation of the Earth’s depths during mineral extraction.

His research has contributed to developing safer and more efficient methods for extracting ores, diamonds, coal, and gas. Now 77, Azarov is a vocal critic of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the current government in Kyiv. Ukrainian authorities have accused him of treason, linking him to Moscow’s interests during the 2010 negotiations that extended the Russian fleet’s presence in Crimea in exchange for gas discounts. Azarov denies these charges, calling the case fabricated.

