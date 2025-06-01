Hope4hardship Announces New Support Services For Homeowners Going Through Divorce

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 31, 2025 6:57 am - Hope4Hardship, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting homeowners facing foreclosure, recently launched specialized support services for individuals going through divorce.

Dartmouth, MA, May 30, 2025 -- Hope4Hardship, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting homeowners facing foreclosure, recently launched specialized support services for individuals going through divorce. This initiative aims to address the emotional and financial stress that comes with making significant decisions about one's living situation during divorce proceedings.

“We understand how hard it is to make big decisions about your living situation when so much is already in flux,. I went through it myself,” said Michael, Russell, founder of Hope4Hardship.“That's why Hope4Hardship is now offering specialized support for individuals going through a divorce who are unsure if they can afford to stay in their home.”

New Support Services

Hope4Hardship's divorce-related services include comprehensive assistance in various areas, including: a review of your current mortgage and household expenses; an exploration of refinancing, loan modification, or temporary relief options; an explanation of consequences of falling behind on payments; and developing strategies to avoid foreclosure while planning next steps.

“In addition to our counseling services, we have a network of resources-family law attorneys, credit counselors, mortgage lenders, etc.-who can provide assistance,” said Russell.

Hope4Hardship offers its counseling services for homeowners going through divorce free of charge. This service is also confidential, and judgment-free, ensuring that individuals can make informed decisions at their own pace with their best interests at heart.

If you or someone you know is facing divorce and is unsure how to manage their home, Hope4Hardship is here to help. For more information or to schedule a conversation, please call 508-501-9214 or visit hope4hardship.

About Hope4Hardship:

Hope4Hardship is a non-profit corporation dedicated to helping homeowners in financial distress avoid foreclosure and find a path to financial recovery. Founded by Michael Russell, the organization has already helped thousands of homeowners regain control of their financial future. For more information, visit