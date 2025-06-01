403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Credits Trump’s Trade Offer for India, Pakistan Ceasefire
(MENAFN) In a formal legal statement, the United States government asserted that the truce between India and Pakistan was the result of direct involvement by Leader Donald Trump.
According to the court filing, Trump extended an offer of “access to the American market” to both nations as an incentive to halt escalating hostilities.
Howard Lutnick, the Commerce Secretary, presented this claim before the US Court of International Trade.
He stated that the cessation of conflict “was only achieved after President Trump interceded and offered both nations trading access with the United States to avert a full-scale war.”
He further contended that any reduction in the president’s authority over emergency tariffs could potentially undermine America’s international leverage and endanger the tenuous peace between India and Pakistan.
Lutnick’s remarks referred to the ceasefire declared by New Delhi and Islamabad on May 10, following a tense four-day military standoff.
On May 7, India launched a campaign named Operation Sindoor, targeting nine locations within Pakistan it labeled as “terrorist camps.”
This offensive was a retaliation for a deadly assault in Pahalgam, located in India’s Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists in late April.
India held militant groups operating from Pakistan responsible, a charge Islamabad has firmly rejected.
Trump initially disclosed the ceasefire through a post on social media.
He later reiterated that he had stepped in at a crucial point during the confrontation and told the leaders of both countries: “I was 'gonna do a lot of trade with you, let's stop it.”
According to the court filing, Trump extended an offer of “access to the American market” to both nations as an incentive to halt escalating hostilities.
Howard Lutnick, the Commerce Secretary, presented this claim before the US Court of International Trade.
He stated that the cessation of conflict “was only achieved after President Trump interceded and offered both nations trading access with the United States to avert a full-scale war.”
He further contended that any reduction in the president’s authority over emergency tariffs could potentially undermine America’s international leverage and endanger the tenuous peace between India and Pakistan.
Lutnick’s remarks referred to the ceasefire declared by New Delhi and Islamabad on May 10, following a tense four-day military standoff.
On May 7, India launched a campaign named Operation Sindoor, targeting nine locations within Pakistan it labeled as “terrorist camps.”
This offensive was a retaliation for a deadly assault in Pahalgam, located in India’s Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists in late April.
India held militant groups operating from Pakistan responsible, a charge Islamabad has firmly rejected.
Trump initially disclosed the ceasefire through a post on social media.
He later reiterated that he had stepped in at a crucial point during the confrontation and told the leaders of both countries: “I was 'gonna do a lot of trade with you, let's stop it.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment