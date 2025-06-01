The Orion mPulse PRO, built upon the world's bestselling Orion mPulse, provides twice the power-up to 60 joules of energy-and twice the number of welding applications that can be completed with the PRO version's added energy capabilities.

The Orion mPulse PRO's adaptive footprint and front-facing ports can fit nearly any space. When placed vertically, the welder's footprint is reduced to about 7x4 inches.

Sunstone: The Micro Welding Experts

Sunstone Introduces the Orion mPulse PRO Pulse Arc Welder-Twice the Power, Twice the Capabilities

- Jonathan YoungSPRINGVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sunstone introduces the new Orion mPulse PRO pulse arc welder to the jewelry, dental and orthodontic lab, and manufacturing industries. The new welder, built upon the world's bestselling Orion mPulse, provides twice the power-up to 60 joules of energy-and twice the number of welding applications that can be completed with the PRO version's added energy capabilities.“The Orion mPulse PRO delivers all the popular features of the Orion mPulse and more,” says Jonathan Young, CEO of Sunstone Engineering, LLC.“The PRO version provides twice the power, making it a viable micro welding solution for a broader range of industries, from jewelry to dental lab, from manufacturing to research and development labs. The digital interface, front-facing ports, and adaptive footprint have made the Orion mPulse a bestseller among pulse arc welders worldwide. With twice the power, more industries will now see the PRO version as a solution to their welding challenges.”Features that Make the PRO a Popular ChoiceThe Orion mPulse PRO has an energy range of 1 to 60 joules (Ws) and utilizes Sunstone's unique Dual Zone Power RangeTM feature. The operator can increase energy in increments of 0.5 joules for energy levels at or below 15 joules, and single joule increments for energy levels at 16 to 60 joules. When lower energy is required for a particular application, the PRO version provides a greater degree of energy control.The PRO version utilizes Sunstone's proprietary Tru-Fire TechnologyTM to deliver a significantly more responsive welding experience, reducing misfires and improving welding consistency. Even when welding at low energy levels, such as one or two joules, the Orion mPulse PRO will not misfire.For organization with space limitations, the PRO version's adaptive footprint and front-facing ports can fit nearly any space. When placed vertically, the welder's footprint is reduced to about 7x4 inches. A built-in power supply helps to simplify cord management.The PRO version of the Orion mPulse uses the newly redesigned Orion stylus. Sunstone re-engineered the stylus in 2024 to create a more robust design available in five different colors. Operators can expect the PRO version to provide many years of productive service.The PRO version sports a fun, intuitive digital interface that is easy to learn and simple to use. The interface background can be changed to match mood or brand and the software can be updated thanks to an attached USB port.Built on a Proven FoundationThe Orion mPulse PRO is built on a proven technology foundation with more than 100 million welds and 17 years of pulse arc welding experience. Sunstone's engineering team designed the PRO version to help the operator weld with confidence, safety, peace of mind, and precision.Sunstone backs up the PRO version with a 3-year warranty and the company's acclaimed customer service. Designed and manufactured in the USA, the PRO version can also be protected with a“forever warranty” through the Sunstone Circle product protection program.About Sunstone EngineeringSunstone Engineering LLC designs, engineers, and manufactures high-tech micro welding and engraving solutions for many different industries, including the world's bestselling permanent jewelry Orion welders. The Sunstone product line includes laser, pulse arc, capacitive discharge, AC, linear DC, HF inverter, and hot bar reflow welding systems that are used in a variety of research and manufacturing fields and industries. Sunstone welders are used by Apple, NASA, MIT, GE, HP, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, multiple government and military agencies, skilled and talented jewelers across the globe, orthodontists, dental labs, R&D laboratories, and thousands of permanent jewelry artists. For more information visit or call 801-658-0015.

