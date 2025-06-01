Congress Chief Echoing Pakistan's Lines: Giriraj Singh Slams Kharge Over Op Sindoor Remarks
Singh criticised Kharge for his remarks in the wake of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan's statement on "aircraft loss" during the recent hostilities and rejecting Pakistan's claims of downing six Indian jets as "absolutely incorrect".
"It is unfortunate for the country that the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha is from Congress and is raising such questions. If they still want proof of Operation Sindoor, they should go to Pakistan and ask for evidence. Pakistan is unable to provide any, and it is unfortunate that the Congress party has always demanded proof of the valour of the army," Singh told reporters.
"Operation Sindoor is being lauded by the world. It was carried out in retaliation for the targeted attacks in Pahalgam. Unlike them (Pakistan), we carried out precision strikes against terrorists without harming civilians; this is being praised globally," he added.
Giriraj Singh further accused Kharge of playing into the hands of India's adversaries.
"Kharge is speaking Pakistan's language. He should be ashamed that, being the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, he is making such comments," Singh said.
Kharge on Saturday had demanded that the Centre convene a special session of Parliament following General Chauhan's remarks in an interview in Singapore.
The Congress leader also called for a comprehensive independent review of India's defence preparedness, akin to the Kargil Review Committee.
General Chauhan had categorically dismissed Pakistan's claims in the interview, saying that the claims are "absolutely incorrect".
Meanwhile, previously, Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, had also stated, "Losses are a part of combat", while affirming that all Indian Air Force pilots had returned safely.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment