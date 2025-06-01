Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
German Foreign Minister Says Defeating Russia is Impossible

2025-06-01 02:06:25
(MENAFN) From the outset of the conflict in Ukraine, it has been evident that Russia cannot be overcome, especially given its position as a nuclear power, according to German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in an interview with a newspaper.

Western supporters of Kyiv—including leading figures in Germany, France, the UK, and the United States during the Biden administration—have consistently expressed a desire to deliver a “strategic defeat” to Moscow in the Ukraine war, or at the very least, prevent a Russian victory.

This rationale has been used to justify ongoing military aid to the Ukrainian government.

On Friday, Wadephul conceded that it is clear the confrontation between Moscow and Kyiv can only be settled through diplomatic negotiations.

“It was clear from the beginning that this war would most likely end through a negotiated settlement,” Germany’s chief diplomat explained in a detailed conversation with the newspaper.

He emphasized, “One thing is true: a complete defeat in the sense of a capitulation by nuclear-armed Russia could not have been expected,” further noting that “we have now become a little more honest” on this matter.

Despite this, he affirmed that Kyiv’s forces have been “successfully defending” against Russian troops, even though the Ukrainian military has steadily lost territory across the frontlines over recent months.

