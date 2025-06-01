403
Ukraine Secures Access to NATO Combat Software
(MENAFN) Ukraine has finalized a licensing agreement granting it access to NATO’s proprietary Command and Reporting Center (CRC) System Interface software, a move that significantly enhances interoperability between Ukrainian and alliance aircraft, according to Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko.
The software, integral to NATO’s Link-16 communication framework—often dubbed the alliance’s “military Wi-Fi”—enables real-time data exchange across aircraft, missile defense platforms, and command units. The new capability is set to streamline operational coordination involving Western-provided fighter jets such as the F-16 and Mirage 2000, as well as advanced systems like the Patriot air defense battery.
Chernohorenko emphasized that this integration is being made possible through ongoing international defense assistance.
“The implementation of this system ensures full interoperability with NATO partners. We are not just dreaming of joint operations — we are making them a reality,” she stated on Facebook.
While NATO has not yet formally commented, Ukrainian officials hailed the development as a significant milestone. Chernohorenko credited the collaborative efforts of the Government Office for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces General Staff, the Ukrainian Air Force, and NATO’s support for bringing the agreement to fruition.
Already widely deployed among NATO nations, the CSI software represents a crucial step forward in synchronizing Ukraine’s digital battle systems with those of the alliance, paving the way for more integrated military operations.
