Kamil Idris Assumes Role of Sudan’s New Premier
(MENAFN) Kamil Idris officially assumed the role of Sudan’s new premier on Saturday, in a ceremony attended by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who leads the Sovereignty Council.
This development followed al-Burhan’s issuance of a constitutional order on May 19, designating Idris as the nation’s new head of government.
As reported by a Sudanese news agency, Idris pledged his oath of office in the presence of al-Burhan.
The event was also attended by Lieutenant General Mohamed Al-Ghali Ali Youssef, Secretary-General of the Sovereign Council, and the judiciary representative from the Red Sea State, who stood in for the Chief Justice.
A seasoned politician, Idris holds a doctoral degree in international law from the Graduate Institute of International Studies at the University of Geneva in Switzerland.
His previous political endeavors include running for the presidency in the 2010 elections.
Before Idris’ appointment, Sudan’s envoy to Saudi Arabia, Dafallah Al-Haj Youssef, temporarily filled the dual roles of minister of Cabinet affairs and acting prime minister.
Burhan initiated a provisional government in April 2019 following a military takeover that removed long-time President Omar al-Bashir from office.
The Transitional Sovereignty Council succeeded this interim administration in August that year, and was replaced by the current Sovereign Council in November 2021.
Since April 15, 2023, fierce confrontations have erupted between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a powerful paramilitary group, and the national army.
This prolonged conflict has led to catastrophic consequences, marking one of the globe’s gravest humanitarian disasters.
According to the United Nations and local officials, the violence has resulted in over 20,000 fatalities and has forced around 15 million people to flee their homes.
