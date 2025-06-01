【Lead Visitors Into Districts】MGTO Will Launch POP MART MACAO CITYWALK To Be Inaugurated This Friday (6 June) 7-Meter-High Mega LABUBU Installation Will Debut In Taipa To Attract POP Mart's Fans From Worldwide

MACAU, June 1 - 【MGTO】POP MART MACAO CITY WALK

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) partners with the Chinese toy company POP MART to present a mega cultural tourism project titled POP MART MACAO CITYWALK . Mega installations will be set up at four locations in Macao, leveraging the widespread influence of these greatly-hit characters to create hot topics about Macao as a travel destination globally and raise the city's international profile. The project aims to foster integration across “tourism + IP” and manifest Macao's vibrant dynamic as a world centre of tourism and leisure. The event will weave together a Macao consumption lucky draw and check-in activities to boost the flow of visitors and attract travelers from around the world to Macao for a trendy fun trip exploring and spending in local communities, for tourism and economic revival.

Inauguration at Vila da Taipa Historical Center Archway on 6 June

The event period of“POP MART MACAO CITY WALK” will span across the summer holiday from 6 June to 21 September , lasting for 108 days in total. MGTO and POP MART partner up for the first time to create an international IP city walk . The inauguration ceremony will take place at Vila da Taipa Historical Center Archway in Taipa at 14:30 on 6 June, marked by the debut of a 7-meter-high, mega LABUBU installation.

Popular characters X food themes in four Macao and Taipa districts

In symphony with the themes of different local delicacies, POP MART's featured characters with great popularity, Baby Molly, CRYBABY, DIMOO and LABUBU , will meet with all at St. Calçada da Igreja de São Lázaro, Camões Square, Augustine's Square and Vila da Taipa Historical Center Archway . A unique Macao-limited IP cultural tourism backdrop is created as trendy check-in hotspots. Coming into the limelight are the 7-meter-high mega LABUBU installation , 4-meter-high DIMOO installation amid the Macao World Heritage architecture, installation of Baby Molly in brand-new design and several fun installations of CRYBABY . Their spectacular presence in local communities is set to spark the interest of trendy toy characters' fans from around the world.

POP STATION at Senado Square

The content of the project will be presented at the POP STATION in Ritz Building at Senado Square. In addition, there will be check-in zones and a POP-UP sales zone. A mega installation of the new Macao-limited MEGA SPACE MOLLY EGG TART will debut at the POP STATION as well. Visitors and residents can take pictures for check-in and purchase POP MART's products.

Share on social media and collect stamps

Encourage visitors to explore communities

Visitors and residents can take photos at any of the five event locations for share on social media, in exchange for a“POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” postcard while stocks last. They can also enjoy the fun of collecting the five stamps“M”,“A”,“C”,“A” and“O” of the event at the four installations and POP STATION. The fun activity encourages visitors to explore different streets and districts, hence invigorating the community tourism and economy.

Enter lucky draw by required-amount spending at local businesses

The project“POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” features a consumption lucky draw, which not just includes e-payment services in Macao but also covers numerous payment tools in Hong Kong, Mainland, Thailand and Malaysia, to attract more visitors to Macao. Through the blend of “tourism + IP” , the project aims to draw the attention of fans and potential visitors from around the world, casting the spotlight on hot topics about Macao and expanding international visitor markets.

Users can join the lucky draw instantly by making a single purchase that reaches a required value (i.e. 100 patacas for e-wallets from Macao, Thailand and Malaysia, 100 Hong Kong dollars for Hong Kong's e-wallet and 100 RMB for the Mainland's e-wallet) at local businesses via payment tools as follows: MPay and Alipay (Macau) from Macao, Alipay from the Mainland, AlipayHK from Hong Kong, True Money from Thailand and Touch 'n Go eWallet from Malaysia. Participants have a chance to win unique souvenirs themed as“POP MART MACAO CITYWALK”.

Multichannel promotions create hot travel topics about Macao worldwide

MGTO is rolling out a diversity of promotional initiatives for“POP MART MACAO CITYWALK”. The project is being spotlighted across the Office's official platforms on social media such as WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, Xiaohongshu, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram as well as POP MART's official platforms. The wide promotional campaign is also unfolding through online media, offline media advertisements (local TV stations, exterior bus advertisements and street light pole banners), mega outdoor advertisements at various ports of entry in Macao and at Hong Kong International Airport, as well as videos, graphic and written posts by Mainland and overseas KOLs, to attract global IP fans' attention and create hot travel topics about Macao worldwide. Furthermore, stickers and posters about the consumption lucky draw are produced for display at businesses to boost the public's engagement.

Please visit the website for“POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” () or follow MGTO's official platforms on WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin for more information about the project.

