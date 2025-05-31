Auto Review: 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Is A Hybrid Hit

AMG! What began as a passion project in a garage 58 years ago has evolved into MercedesBenz's full-fledged performance arm - driven by motorsport victories and an uncanny ability to fuse luxury with power. The 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 is one example of this work. It picks the baton from its predecessor, boasting a more potent plug-in hybrid powertrain, sharper dynamics, and a bolder design. But does it truly exalt the AMG badge... or is it just a marketing gimmick?

DESIGN & AESTHETICS

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ might be a mouthful that not too many talk about, but it's the kind of sleeper sedan that'll leave you drooling. AMG took the comfortfocused E-Class and gave it a controlled dose of madness.

Unlike the edgy M5 design, the E 53's bodywork flows smoothly, with a large front grille - now illuminated - featuring vertical slats and a central three-pointed star, flanked by seamlessly integrated Matrix LED headlamps. The gaping, black-outlined air intakes and widened front fenders also mean business.

The profile looks clean and sculpted, with flush door handles and 21-inch black AMG forged wheels that pair beautifully with red brake calipers. The rear design gets new triangular LED elements, but keeps the quad exhausts, and a carbon fibre lip spoiler. Sure, the visual similarity to a dressed-up E 200 dulls the exclusivity, but for those in the know, this stealthy super sedan hits the mark.

Speaking of“hits”, tall folk may bump their heads into the raked roof line when getting in. But hey, with 600 horses on tap, who's complaining? Once inside, while most sports cars offer a cockpit, you'll feel like this is the bridge of a starship. Everything's lit up and sophisticated thanks to the jaw-dropping three-screen wall and ambient lighting, which, by the way, works in conjunction with the parking sensors. It features a 14.4-inch central touchscreen running the MBUX multimedia system and a tabletstyle 12.3-inch driver display as standard.

The Superscreen option (not to be confused with the single-panel Hyperscreen) also adds a 12.3-inch passenger display instead of the illuminated open-pore grey ash wood trim. Add to the mix the carbon fibre centre console and Burmester speaker grilles, and this cabin feels next level. The unique five-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, made with carbon fibre and DINAMICA microfibre, is nice and chunky, and its newage touch controls - though busy - respond swiftly. The nappa leather seats are soft and supportive up front and offer three inches beyond the needed legroom in the back - though the centre seat is less forgiving.

POWERTRAIN & PERFORMANCE

The E 53 defaults to electric vehicle (EV) mode on start-up, but the turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder chimes in seamlessly with throttle application. Power from the ICE is up by 14 PS, thanks to a new twin-scroll exhaust gas turbocharger, updated software, and cooling upgrades. Paired with the nine-speeder and a 163 PS electric motor, total output reaches a beastly 585 PS - which, unfortunately, has to offset its newly gained mass. Also, unlike traditional AMG engines, there's no signature plaque from the engine builder.

Activate Race Start and output jumps to 612 PS, which helps achieve 0–100kmph sprints in a feisty 3.8 seconds. That said, the cabin remains surprisingly quiet, which feels un-AMG-like. Still, there's plenty of 'go' and louder notes in Sport or Sport+ drive modes, adjusted via the steering's rotary knob.

Despite its over-two-tonne weight, the AMG Ride Control suspension keeps the ride firm but, surprisingly, not harsh. As for road dynamics, thanks to the combined efforts of the torque-varying AWD system, rearaxle steering, and electronic limited-slip differential, the E 53 delivers superb grip and agility, masking the car's heft.

Braking is strong with ventilated discs - 370mm 4-piston fronts and 360mm single-piston rears. However, pedal feel is slightly wooden. Furthermore, despite its reservoirs of power, it meets EU6 emissions standards, and unlike before, you have 100km of pure electric range. As for recharging, besides the hybrid's onepedal driving capabilities and 11kW onboard charger, it supports DC charging - topping up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 20 minutes.

FEATURES & FUNCTIONALITY

Cabin space is generous, with cupholders, door bins, and a central cubby. However, the already limited 370-litre boot is further compromised by a space-saver spare and charging cables. As for entertainment and connectivity, the Burmester surround sound system delivers rich audio across genres, and the built-in navigation is functional, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allowing use of preferred apps and playlists.

There's even an onboard selfie/video camera and Zoom app support - ideal for meetings on the move. Four-zone pre-entry climate control is standard, and the climatised front seats come with hot/cool massage functions, greatly enhancing comfort.

The MBUX Connect app also offers remote functions like cabin precooling and seamless access using the Digital Vehicle Key. Standard safety features include road sign recognition, TPMS, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Assist, a high-resolution 360° camera, and even self-parking.

VERDICT

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ is an artfully styled four-door performance sedan with a luxurious, techladen interior. Yes, the sloping roof line hampers entry, and boot space is limited. More critically, while it's pretty darn quick and composed around turns and over bumps, it lacks the fearinducing, typical AMG madness, which may make it hard for aficionados to commit to an almost Dh600,000 price. But for everyone else, the competence of the most powerful E-Class is self-revealing.

SPECIFICATIONS

BODY TYPE - five-seater; four-door premium high-performance mid-size sedan

ENGINE - Front-engine; turbocharged 3.0-litre inline 6-cylinder + 28.6kWh battery w/ e-motor; all-wheel drive

TRANSMISSION - AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G (automatic)

PEAK OUTPUT - 585 PS (total system); 449 PS (ICE) @ 5,800-6,100 rpm + 163 PS (e-motor) - 560 Nm (ICE) @ 2,200-5,000 rpm + 480 Nm (e-motor)

0 TO 100KMPH - 3.8 seconds (claimed) TOP SPEED - 280 kmph (electronically limited; claimed)

PRICE - Starting at Dh539,900 EDITOR'S RATING - 8.0/10 STARS

GOOD: Sporty, understated looks; build quality; tech-laden; road dynamics; 100km EV range

BAD: Front entry for tall folk; limited boot space; lacks AMG madness; no signature plaque; pricey