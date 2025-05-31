IAEA: Iran Increases Stockpile Of Near Weapons-Grade Uranium
A confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reveals that Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60%, now totaling 408.6 kilograms as of May 17, 2025. This marks a nearly 50% increase since February and brings the nation closer to the weapons-grade enrichment level of 90%, according to the Associated Press.
The IAEA expressed serious concern, noting that Iran remains the only non-nuclear-weapon state producing such material. The report also criticizes Iran for its lack of cooperation in explaining uranium traces found at undeclared locations, suggesting a secret nuclear program existed until the early 2000s.
Iran has dismissed the IAEA report as biased and warned of retaliatory measures if targeted. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu urged immediate international action, highlighting persistent concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions.
The findings have prompted the United States, Britain, France, and Germany to draft a resolution for the IAEA Board of Governors to declare Iran in violation of its non-proliferation obligations, which could eventually lead to referral to the U.N. Security Council.
Despite ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington, Iran continues to enrich uranium at a pace of roughly one bomb's worth per month. The IAEA report also criticized Iran's lack of cooperation in a longstanding probe into undeclared nuclear material.
The IAEA's report underscores the urgency for renewed diplomatic efforts to address Iran's nuclear activities. The international community faces a critical juncture in ensuring non-proliferation and regional stability.
