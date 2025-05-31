Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NATO Military Education Experts Visit Azerbaijan Under DEEP Program

2025-05-31 03:06:16
As part of NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP), a delegation of military education experts is currently visiting Azerbaijan, holding meetings at the National Defence University (NDU) and its affiliated specialized military education institutions.

Azernews reports, citing Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, the visit began with a review meeting at the NDU, where the two sides discussed ongoing military education reforms in 2024 and explored future cooperation opportunities.

During the visit, the NATO delegation also toured the Military Management Institute, the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute, and the Military Medical Faculty. The experts were briefed on institutional structures and programs and received detailed responses to their inquiries.

At each location, discussions focused on the structure and goals of specialized military education programs, the progress made since previous meetings, and ways to further enhance curricula, improve faculty skills, and expand digital learning systems. The exchange of ideas also covered long-term objectives for strengthening Azerbaijan's military education system in line with NATO standards.

