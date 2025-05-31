Insurancemarket Appoints Hitesh Motwani As Deputy Chief Executive Officer

AFIA Insurance Brokerage Services LLC, the entity behind the UAE's most trusted insurance platform, InsuranceMarket, has announced the appointment of Hitesh Motwani ACII to the additional role of deputy chief executive officer.

Motwani, who continues in his approved capacity as operations manager, remains fully responsible for all regulatory and operational duties under that designation. His expanded title as deputy CEO reflects the depth of his leadership across operations, client servicing, marketing, and digital transformation at InsuranceMarket. He has been with the company for over 11 years.

Commenting on the announcement, Avinash Babur, chief executive officer of InsuranceMarket, stated: "Leadership isn't about titles-it's about vision, ownership, and impact. Hitesh has consistently exemplified these qualities over the years. His appointment as deputy CEO is a recognition of his incredible journey with us and a commitment to strengthening our leadership bench as we continue building the future together."

Motwani added: "It's been a privilege to grow with InsuranceMarket. This new role is both a responsibility and an opportunity-to do more for our customers, our partners, and our team. Together, we are setting new benchmarks in how insurance is experienced and delivered in the region, and I'm excited for what lies ahead."

The appointment reflects InsuranceMarket's continued focus on nurturing talent from within, strengthening its succession planning, and ensuring leadership continuity as it scales both locally and regionally.