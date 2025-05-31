Israeli Strikes Intensify In Gaza As Humanitarian System Nears Collapse

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Israeli offensive in Gaza intensified Saturday, targeting multiple areas across the besieged enclave, further straining a humanitarian system already on the brink of collapse. The escalation comes amid stalled ceasefire negotiations and mounting international concern over deteriorating living conditions.

Heavy bombardment was reported in eastern Gaza City and the north of the Strip, with local officials warning of an unprecedented breakdown in critical infrastructure. In the south, Israeli forces struck civilian sites, including the Martyr Jamal Abu Hamad Mosque in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis, according to local sources. The municipality of Khaza'a declared the town“a completely devastated disaster zone,” citing relentless shelling and widespread destruction of civilian life.

Gaza City's municipality warned of a total collapse in public services, citing mass displacement and the paralysis of waste management and water systems.“More than 250,000 tonnes of waste have accumulated in central Gaza, while clean water is becoming nearly unavailable,” the municipality said in a statement. Officials added that key services-including sewage treatment and garbage collection-are nearing total shutdown due to fuel and equipment shortages.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned that famine in Gaza can only be averted through urgent political action.“The current trickle of aid mocks the scale of this collective tragedy,” he said. UN agencies and NGOs have been sounding alarms over severe shortages of food, fuel, water, and medical supplies, as access to Gaza remains heavily restricted.

Ajith Sunghay, head of the UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, sharply criticized the joint U.S.-Israeli aid delivery mechanism, calling it“humiliating,”“unsustainable,” and devoid of“neutrality, fairness, and independence.” In an interview with Anadolu Agency, he warned that the current model hinders rather than helps the humanitarian response.

In northern Gaza, Hamas' Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades claimed it had ambushed an Israeli ground unit in Atatra, near Beit Lahia, reporting close-range combat and casualties among Israeli troops. The al-Quds Brigades, affiliated with Islamic Jihad, said it shelled an Israeli troop and vehicle concentration near the Customs Authority compound east of Khan Younis using 60mm mortars.

Gaza's Ministry of Health reported that hospitals are operating under“limited and depleted technical options” amid growing power outages. Dozens of generators have reportedly been destroyed in Israeli strikes, including three high-capacity units recently hit. Officials warned that the collapse of the healthcare system is imminent without immediate fuel and medical equipment resupply.

As the crisis deepens, diplomatic efforts continue with few signs of breakthrough. Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that a ceasefire deal“is very close,” hinting that an announcement could come“today or tomorrow.” According to reports, Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff presented a proposal that includes a 60-day truce, during which Hamas would release 28 Israeli captives-both living and deceased-in exchange for the release of 125 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and the return of 180 Palestinian bodies. A second phase would involve additional exchanges, a permanent ceasefire, and large-scale humanitarian aid deliveries.

Hamas confirmed in a brief statement on Friday that it is studying the proposal and consulting with other Palestinian factions before issuing an official response.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's central role in mediation efforts during a meeting with former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. Abdelatty emphasized Cairo's continued coordination with the U.S. and Qatar to broker a ceasefire and ensure the safe entry of aid.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tamim Khalaf said Abdelatty condemned Israeli actions as“flagrant violations of international law and humanitarian principles,” while reiterating Egypt's demand for uninterrupted humanitarian access and protection of civilians.