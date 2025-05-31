Balkh Khpalwak Team Wins 20-Over Tournament
MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): A week-long 20-over cricket tournament, featuring five teams, has concluded in the capital of northern Balkh province, with the Balkh Khpalwak team clinching the title.
Provincial Cricket Director Mohammadullah Sabit told Pajhwok Afghan News Balkh Khpalwak and Mazar-i-Sharif Municipality found their way to the final of the short-format tournament.
Balkh Khpalwak defeated the opposition by 29 runs in the final on Friday, he said, adding the event was aimed to hunt talented players and prepare them for upcoming inter-club competitions.
Participants voiced satisfaction with the organisation of the tournament. One of them, Amin Safi, urged the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to focus on facilitating provincial players.
Balkh Khpalwak's Omid Safi was named the man of the match for his outstanding 123-run innings in the final.kk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment