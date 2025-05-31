Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Balkh Khpalwak Team Wins 20-Over Tournament

2025-05-31 02:00:33
MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): A week-long 20-over cricket tournament, featuring five teams, has concluded in the capital of northern Balkh province, with the Balkh Khpalwak team clinching the title.

Provincial Cricket Director Mohammadullah Sabit told Pajhwok Afghan News Balkh Khpalwak and Mazar-i-Sharif Municipality found their way to the final of the short-format tournament.

Balkh Khpalwak defeated the opposition by 29 runs in the final on Friday, he said, adding the event was aimed to hunt talented players and prepare them for upcoming inter-club competitions.

Participants voiced satisfaction with the organisation of the tournament. One of them, Amin Safi, urged the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to focus on facilitating provincial players.

Balkh Khpalwak's Omid Safi was named the man of the match for his outstanding 123-run innings in the final.

