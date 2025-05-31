Crown Prince Attends Launch Of Tawasol 2025 Forum

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 31 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II attended the launch of the third annual Tawasol Forum 2025, held at the King Hussein Business Park on Saturday.During his speech at the launch of the forum, held under the theme "A Dialogue on Reality and Aspirations", the Crown Prince highlighted the importance of technology and its role in optimizing services, improving education, healthcare, and public administration, as well as providing youth with job opportunities, and supporting the economy.The third edition of the forum aims to highlight a renewed approach to national dialogue, based on engaging youth in transparent and informal discussions with decision-makers, and discussing vital areas reflecting the priorities of society and youth.More than 1,000 participants from across the Kingdom participated in the forum, along with more than 22 speakers from the public and private sectors and civil society.The forum included six panel discussions that focused on economic transformation and preparing for the future.Following is the translation of His Royal Highness' speech:"In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful,Prayers and peace be upon our Prophet Mohammad,My brothers and sisters, the youth of Jordan,It is a pleasure to be with you at this forum, which continues to grow as a space for constructive dialogue and meaningful engagement, driven by your ideas and perspectives, which can be built upon to create positive impact in Jordan's priority sectors, and for its future.More than ever before, we need to communicate and connect in a world marked by polarisation and uncertainty about what lies ahead, a world in which impressions often outweigh facts.Today's gathering is a timely reminder of the importance of coming together, talking and listening to one another, restoring trust and hope, and seeing the good in our beloved Jordan.Brothers and sisters,Allow me to begin by reaffirming the enduring values that have defined Jordan since its founding, and that remain integral to the character of the Jordanian people: perseverance, integrity, and excellence in all aspects of life.On that foundation, we must embark every national dialogue and discussion, because you, alongside your peers across Jordan, are the champions of the Jordanian dream.It is that dream which we strive to realise through our talented young people, whom we must continue to empower with the tools of our time. Especially now that modern technologies have firmly established themselves across every aspect and field of life.In advanced economies, value is no longer measured solely by what factories produce, but increasingly by the output of minds.These countries' investment in human capital, research, and development, has built adaptive economies where innovation and renewal have become primary drivers of productivity and competitiveness.With that in mind, I would like to speak with you today about some of our national priorities and the opportunities we can seize by embracing technology and future-focused solutions.From the very theme and objectives of this forum, I invite you to think ahead, to envision what Jordan might look like in one or two decades. How can technology provide solutions to challenges our country faces, such as the scarcity of water and resources, the environment and its conservation, transportation, the future of cities and services, education and healthcare, all in service of creating a better life for the Jordanian people?Imagine the future of careers and opportunities. How can technology be an effective tool for creative and cultural industries that celebrate Jordan's unique and rich heritage and deep-rooted history? How can we harness it to produce globally relevant knowledge engrained in our language, traditions, and the richness and diversity of our Jordanian national identity?But we must not dwell too long in discussing ideas, for building the future starts today, and ideas must be tested, applied, developed, and implemented in the real world.It is equally important to recognise that efforts towards development and expanding opportunities are not merely economic goals. They are essential pillars of a secure and stable nation. When people have the means to improve their lives, they build stronger, more resilient, and cohesive societies, in which trust and belonging are strengthened, and solidarity of the people is reinforced.Distinguished guests,Let me share with you some realistic visions of what I see possible in Jordan's near future, visions that align with the approach followed by countries that have made future technologies a national priority.I envision a citizen visiting a healthcare centre that lacks a particular type of specialist, but who can still receive a virtual consultation with a qualified physician, eliminating the need for travel.And I see moreI envision a school student using an AI-powered virtual assistant in the classroom to answer her questions and help her learn at her own pace. Such a system not only empowers students, but also enhances teacher competence and allows them to support students who face learning difficulties.I envision the government also using artificial intelligence technology safely to analyse demographic, economic, and health data, deploying it as an essential tool for decision-making, enhancing transparency, and risk forecasting.I envision in the near future, drones transporting urgent medical supplies, monitoring power and water infrastructure, and supporting smart farming, and I envision these drones being manufactured by Jordanian companies.These are not mere dreams; they are realistic and achievable goals that we must begin realising without delay.My brothers and sisters,The Jordanian people have demonstrated, time and again, their ability to innovate and achieve, which is evident in the inspiring stories at all levels, both at home and abroad, where Jordanians have presented practical solutions that serve the greater good of humanity.But this is not cause for self-praise or complacency. We must be honest with ourselves, point out weaknesses and shortcomings, and make up for years lost to hesitation and delay.Most importantly, we must not remain passive consumers of technology. We must become active producers and pioneers shaping its direction.Distinguished audience,Today, we have a National Council for Future Technology. We hope this council will inspire our public institutions to adopt new ways of thinking, to foster a culture of innovation to help improve the efficiency of services, and to implement quality projects that boost the national economy.It is our strategic choice to make Jordan an effective platform for exporting smart solutions and for us to integrate with brotherly Arab nations in these efforts to serve our shared interests.Our country's stability and resilience, along with our immense human potential, position us to play a leading role in the region.If knowledge is power, then creative ideas are a resource. Keeping pace with the times and thinking about the future is not a luxury, it is a necessity.And always remember: enlightened minds build nations, strengthen institutions, and create the lasting impact we aspire to achieve.Thank you for your attention, and I wish you all the best.Peace, God's mercy and blessings be upon you."