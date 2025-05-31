If Rahul Gandhi Contests Elections From Pak, He Will Win With A Thumping Majority: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, May 31 (IANS) Spiritual guru Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he is immensely popular in Pakistan and would win by a huge margin if he ever contested elections there.

His remark came after a few videos of Rahul Gandhi went viral in Pakistan.

Talking to IANS, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said:“If Rahul Gandhi contests elections from Pakistan, he will win with a thumping majority. Rahul Gandhi does not trust the statements of Indian leaders or institutions. When the Indian Army states it has given a befitting reply to Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi demands proof. But if a leader from Pakistan says something, he immediately believes it. This is why the people of Pakistan love him so much, and it seems he, too, has a deep affection for Pakistan.”

Krishnam further reacted to Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks questioning the government over Operation Sindoor, where the Congress leader raised concerns about the mission and specifically asked External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar how many Indian aircraft were lost during the operation.

“Rahul Gandhi has made it his habit to question the Indian Army, the Parliament, and the Constitution,” Krishnam added.

"When a child goes astray, there is usually hope of reform. But Rahul Gandhi, despite coming from such a prominent family, seems completely spoiled. I don't see any chance of him improving. Still, I advise him not to speak against the country."

Commenting on Congress leaders comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Krishnam said,“Indira Gandhi was a very popular leader who taught Pakistan a lesson. But this country has never had a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi. Today, India commands global respect and fear because of him.”

On the recent controversy over Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai sharing photos of Prime Minister Modi's family, Acharya Pramod Krishnam claimed that Rai was just a pawn, and the real mastermind behind such acts is Rahul Gandhi.

"When Rahul Gandhi loses elections, democracy is dead for him. But when he wins, democracy is alive again. If the Supreme Court gives judgment in his favour, then it is really good. Rahul Gandhi is an abnormal person," he told IANS.

Asked whether praise of Prime Minister Modi by Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Shashi Tharoor might lead to internal rebellion in the party, especially after they commended the government for the abrogation of Article 370 and for giving a firm response to Pakistan, Krishnam refrained from a direct comment on possible dissent.

“I don't want to say whether a rebellion has begun in Congress, but the Prime Minister is not being praised just because Congress leaders say so. The truth is out. If Narendra Modi had not been the Prime Minister, there would have been no Ram Temple, no abolition of Triple Talaq, and no strong response to Pakistan. A leader who has sacrificed his life for the national interest deserves to be praised,” he concluded.