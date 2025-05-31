KO File Photo

I've seen it firsthand in places like Kashmir: people cling to what's familiar, what feels safe. It's not stubbornness. It's survival.

When you're worried about food on the table or safety on the streets, new ideas can feel like a luxury you can't afford. Why take a risk on something untested when today's challenges are already overwhelming?

This resistance to innovation isn't unique to Kashmir. It shows up anywhere people face economic hardship or instability.

A 2023 study from the University of Oxford found that chronic stress reduces cognitive flexibility, making it harder to embrace change.

When you're focused on getting by, your brain prioritizes the now over the maybe. I get it, when life feels like a tightrope, who has time to dream about flying?

But here's the thing: staying stuck doesn't solve problems. It buries them. So how do we shift this mindset?

Start with education. Not just teaching kids to read and write, but teaching them to question, to imagine, to solve problems without a playbook.

In Kashmir, where literacy rates hover around 67% according to 2021 data, schools often focus on rote learning. What if we taught kids to think critically instead? To see challenges as puzzles, not threats?

A 2019 pilot program in Rajasthan swapped memorization for open-ended projects. Test scores rose, but more importantly, students started asking bigger questions. They began to see possibilities.

Money complicates things too. People chase it because it's tangible-bills paid, stomachs filled. But chasing cash without building skills or perspective is like running a race with no finish line.

A 2022 World Bank report showed that communities prioritizing education and skill-building over short-term income saw stronger economic growth over a decade.

Knowledge lasts longer than a paycheck. Why not teach people to fish and to think about better ways to fish?

Technology can help. In Kashmir, where internet access is spotty but growing-70% of households had mobile internet by 2024-tools like online learning platforms could spark curiosity.

But it's not about handing out laptops. It's about showing people that tech isn't just for scrolling or selling, but for learning and creating.

Imagine a farmer using a weather app to plan crops better or a student watching a free coding tutorial. That's not exploitation; that's empowerment.

We also need to listen to those who've been through it. Elders in Kashmir, for instance, carry stories of resilience-surviving conflict, rebuilding lives. Their wisdom isn't a museum piece; it's a guide.

A 2020 community project in Srinagar brought young and old together to share stories and solve local problems. The result? New ideas rooted in hard-earned experience.

Change starts with conversation. Read a book that challenges you. Talk to someone who disagrees with you.

In Kashmir, where mistrust often runs deep, small discussion groups in villages have started breaking down walls, according to a 2024 NGO report.

These steps-education, technology, listening, talking-aren't quick fixes. They're seeds. Plant them, and communities can grow past fear into hope.