Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Beyond Barrel: How Cotton Anchors Azerbaijan's Economic Transition

Beyond Barrel: How Cotton Anchors Azerbaijan's Economic Transition


2025-05-31 07:06:02
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In an age dominated by digital trade and global finance, it is often easy to overlook the humble crop. Yet, sometimes, the quiet heartbeat of an economy can be felt most clearly in its fields. Azerbaijan's cotton sector, represented by the“Azərpambıq Agrarian Industrial Complex,” continues to remind us of the enduring relevance of traditional industries within a rapidly diversifying economy. Between January and April of this year, Azərpambıq-managed by the Azerbaijan Investment Holding-exported $11.6 million worth of products. While this marks a decrease of ...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN31052025000195011045ID1109619083

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search